At the beginning, the steps are similar to those of married couples. You have to consider: should one of us buy the house or apartment alone, or do we want to do it together? Many people buy property together for financial reasons, because it is easier to cover the costs as a couple. Who will contribute how much financial resources, and how should these be reflected in the ownership shares in the house? Should both partners take out the loan together or just one, and how should this loan be secured?