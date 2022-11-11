Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benedict Antonio Martínez Ocasio has been breaking various records in the music industry. The Puerto Rican artist, who will perform at the National Stadium in Lima on November 13 and 14, 2022, became the most listened to singer globally in February of this year. However, before achieving success in music, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ made the decision to abandon his studies. Butwhat career did Bad Bunny leave? Here we tell you.

Benito began to gain international fame in 2016 by releasing the hit “Soy Worse.” Since then, he has not stopped releasing new musical hits that have allowed him to gain thousands of followers and give concerts in different countries, such as Peru.

What university career did Bad Bunny abandon to dedicate himself to music?

bad bunny dropped out of the Audiovisual Communication degree to dedicate himself fully to his musical career. He studied this area for two and a half years at the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo. However, after taking the first cycles he decided to leave his studies to focus on music.

However, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ usually recommends young people to follow their dreams without neglecting their professional training. For example, in 2019, when he visited a group of high school students in the city of Hialleah, in the state of Florida, he motivated them to obtain a higher education.

“I don’t recommend that you abandon your studies to dedicate yourself fully to music, you have to keep in mind the dream and the goal of music, but without deviating from your studies or another professional career”, declared Benito.

Bad Bunny studied for two and a half years at the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo. Photo: composition LR/AFP/UPR

What is the song that made Bad Bunny famous?

Bad Bunny’s first approaches to music were in Sound Cloud. On this platform he released the song “Diles”. This song generated the interest of music producer DJ Luian, who decided to hire him to be part of his record label called Hear This Music.

With this support, Benito launched in 2016 the song that would lead him to international fame: “I’m worse.” This became a worldwide hit and peaked at number 22 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

This first success would also lead him to work in collaboration with other artists, such as Becky G, with whom he performed “Mayores” in 2017. Thus, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ would begin to make a difference in the music industry.

Bad Bunny’s first international hit was “I’m worse” in 2016. Photo: AFP

What did Bad Bunny work on before dedicating himself fully to music?

Before gaining fame and going on various international tours, Bad Bunny worked as a packer at the Econo supermarket chain in Puerto Rico. In this way, he was able to pay for the creation of his first songs before generating a high income from his music.

Bad Bunny worked as a supermarket bagger before devoting himself entirely to music. Photo: AFP

Bad Bunny: how did your stage name come about?

Bad Bunny revealed in a 2016 interview to the “Urban Car Pool Show” space that he decided to have said stage name from a photograph taken of him in his childhood.

In the image appears Benito dressed as a rabbit. He presents a gesture of displeasure, because his mother had chosen this costume for him. In his own words, he appeared as a “bad rabbit”.

“The idea came to me when I wanted to start in this music, as I used a concept that nobody is going to use in the history of the genre and it is something different. It is a character or a brand. The bad or evil rabbit, as people want to tell it, “she recounted at the time.