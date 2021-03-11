Lucas silvestre Student

Our society is plunged into constant fear and mistrust. Fear of terrorism, fear of the virus, and mistrust of the government and the media. 1,600 years ago, Saint Augustine told us that man’s greatest sin is the violence of habit. The point is that man has now become accustomed to these fears. However, this climate benefits some. And the “big replacement” is an illustration of this. Its story begins at the end of the 19th century with Maurice Barrès, writer and journalist, figure of French nationalism, who cultivates the defense of the self in two series of books: Worship of me and the National Energy Novel. More recently, Renaud Camus popularized the term “Great replacement” in the early 2000s. In 2011, he published an eponymous book. Both are part of a century in search of identity protection, threatened by a possible replacement of European societies by an extra-European population. This phenomenon which today targets the Arab-Muslim community is only a question of the times. Indeed, the Jewish community was the first target with the development of anti-Semitism in the modern era, which took root much earlier during the spread of Christian anti-Judaism. The Jewish people being held responsible for the death of Jesus.

The theory of the great replacement is reaching all spheres of the extreme right. This theory stems from a fear of the other, of the non-European, of a replacement of the native French. We are given an additional bubble of worry and fear, legitimized by the nature of man and his instinct for survival. We are talking about the fact that in twenty years the white population will be lower, in the minority compared to crossbreeding due to migration.

But where is the reality? According to INSEE 2019 studies, 8.4 million people born abroad live in France, or 12.6% of the population. Can we therefore really speak of a great replacement? In addition, European states have recourse to mechanical and continuous immigration for several reasons: not only related to work (the first reason for international migration). According to the official government website, 38,671 migrants received a residence permit for economic reasons. But also to cope with the constant decline in birth rates. But what is it to be French, if not to adhere to the values ​​of the French nation, to master its history and its language, by working and participating in social contributions?

Today, the societal struggle has taken precedence over the social struggle, the struggle of the races over the class struggle? This great replacement, which invokes a single Frenchman who would recognize himself in the other by physical traits, by his ethnicity, is nourished by this racial struggle. Let us not forget the history of our people, of our civilization, of our France. Let us not forget that our ancestors, foreigners or not, fought hand in hand and died for freedom. The social struggle affects us all. Appeal to your sanity and ask yourself where this identity struggle will lead us, if not to more fractures… Let’s not let ourselves be carried away by this ambient fear, let’s remain rational. The social struggle gives us a common goal, which will restore us to national unity.