After Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz became protagonists of Magaly Medina’s last ampay in which, in addition, they involved Oscar del Portal Y Fiorella Mendez, hundreds of users on social networks have begun to wonder what the employment relationship between these four characters was. Therefore, here we tell you with all the details.

Ampay by Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz

On Tuesday, April 19, an ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz came to light. In these images, the host of “La banda del Chino” and the former América TV reporter appeared kissing in an armchair in Del Portal’s house.

The curious thing about this revelation is that the team of “Magaly TV, the firm” discovered the driver’s infidelity to Érika Villalobos by chance, since they were actually following in the footsteps of the sports journalist. “We were following in the footsteps of Óscar del Portal because the rumors told us that there was a rapprochement between him and the ex-partner of the cumbiambero Pedro Loli”, detailed the ‘Urraca’.

What happened between Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez?

According to the information provided by Magaly Medina, Fiorella Méndez spent the night at Óscar del Portal’s house the same day that Miyashiro was sheltered.

After making these events known, this Thursday, April 21, Christian Domínguez assured in the “América Hoy” program that Fiorella Méndez used to stay at the sports commentator’s house and that even his wife was aware of it.

Fiorella Méndez and Óscar del Portal worked together organizing sports tournaments. Photo: Instagram

Aldo and Óscar’s employment relationship with Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Méndez

Before the famous ampay was revealed, Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Méndez were in charge of managing the social networks of the soccer team Once Machos led by Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal, and also those of the Superliga Fútbol 7 tournament.

In addition, Retiz previously worked with Aldo Miyashiro as a reporter on “The Chinese Gang” and Méndez worked as a producer on the same program.

Emilram Cossío, Fiorella Retiz, Fiorella Méndez and Aldo Miyashiro. Photo: Fiorella Mendez/Instagram

Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Méndez are great friends

Through social networks, Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Méndez have shown how well they get along, both at work and outside. Both have even dedicated emotional messages on Instagram.

How did you meet? According to Mónica Cabrejos, both worked with María Pía Copello on Panamericana TV. “Of course, they were dancers of María Pía, of her dance corps, when she appeared on channel 5 ″, said the communicator on the Magaly Medina program.