The Peruvian show business has few couples that have endured over time and that, to this day, remain solid. One of them is undoubtedly the one made up of Federico Salazar and Katia Condos, who are about to celebrate 15 years of marriage, since in October 2008 they got married in a pleasant ceremony. The journalist and the actress have conceived 3 children as a result of their love and, every time they talk about their romance, they usually make the viewer smile.

For example, the host also played a joke on her husband during the wedding of Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero last May. Condos pointed out that the presenter’s wife was getting married, in clear reference to the two decades that they have been working together at the helm of the first edition of ‘América noticias’. Both journalists have even previously stated that they consider themselves a television marriage due to their good chemistry in front of the cameras.

How did the love story between Federico Salazar and Katia Condos begin?

Katia Condos herself revealed a few years ago how she met Federico Salazar and how their romance developed. According to the actress, she had been leaving a past relationship when she attended a meeting of friends where the experienced communicator would also arrive. With some fear due to her recent experience, the member of “Mujeres de la PM” indicated that they went little by little with the now father of her three children and that she even thought of ending the courtship in more of an occasion.

Katia Condos and Federico Salazar were married in 2008. Photo: Katia Condos/Facebook

“It was at a meal, at the house of a journalist. Soap opera director ‘Luchito’ Barrios took me. ‘Fede’ arrived with his friends. That night we exchanged phone numbers and there was some interest. Even so, we started slowly because I was terrified of commitment, ”he narrated.

What did Federico Salazar do the first night he met Katia Condos?

This last Thursday, August 3, Katia Condos recounted an unknown detail from that same night that she saw her now-husband for the first time. It turns out that, in the middle of said meeting, Federico Salazar began to start a conversation with her and he did it with a naturalness that surprised her. But what caught her attention the most was that the communicator stole a kiss from her when she least expected it, despite the fact that it was the first day they had met.

“’Lucho’ (Barrios) tells me: ‘Come with me to a meal at night here with journalists.’ I tell him: ‘Let’s go to Mar de Copas, our brothers are there’, and he asked me again to go to lunch, but then we would go to the concert. And then they introduce him (to Federico) to me, they ended up in the same group talking, laughing to death and I never made it to the Mar de Copas concert, ”he recounted on Carlos Carlín’s YouTube program.

“At one point he asked me if I was dating someone, to which I replied that I was single. He told me that he was separated and when I told him that he wanted to have five children, he told me that he would have seven. At one point he was pulling me and he put a chape on me (laughs). The first night and up to here we continue”he added.

Does Federico Salazar reveal that he takes pills to improve his sexual performance?

Another fact that makes the couple made up of Federico Salazar and Katia Condos special is that they have never had a problem ventilating any kind of secret within their privacy. One of these cases was when he revealed that he took pills to improve her sexual performance, but that they themselves produced some uncomfortable side effects.

Federico Salazar announced that he takes cialis to improve his sexual performance. Photo: composition LR

“The cialis. In addition, the technology in that has been improving. I’m not up to date lately, but it seems to have been improving regarding (side) effects as well. At first, your head ached a bit, your blood pressure rose, your ears turned red, but it seems that no longer because they haven’t talked to me, not even about pills, but about a kind of little plastic that you put in your mouth, I don’t know”, he expressed for Trome.

