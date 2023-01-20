Home page politics

A Russian T-72 tank moves to a firing position in the Ukraine War. Ukraine believes there can be peace if 1991 borders are restored. © IMAGO/Alexander Galperin/ SNA

An end to the Ukraine war seems far away. From Kiev’s point of view, peace is only possible if the 1991 borders are restored.

Kyiv – Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, but the conflict began much earlier: Moscow had illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea as early as 2014. In September last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin then announced the illegal annexation of the Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Cherson regions. From the point of view of the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, the Ukraine war can only be ended if the 1991 borders are restored. But how realistic is the implementation of this requirement?

Head of Ukraine’s presidential office sees possibility for peace when 1991 borders are restored

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Ukraine declared its independence. Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk were part of the country at that time. The United Nations still recognizes these territories as Ukrainian, even though they are no longer fully under Kyiv’s control. From the point of view of the attacked country, it is clear how a peace solution can be reached in the Ukraine war: “There will be peace if we destroy the Russian army in Ukraine and restore the borders of 1991,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential offices recently.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensyky also promised his country’s population to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Most recently, in December, after a visit to the front-line town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, he reaffirmed his willingness to fully liberate all Russian-occupied areas. “We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected so that our heroes have everything they need to win,” adding: The troops should achieve what “all Ukrainians expect.” Selenskyj listed the areas to be liberated. “This is our Luhansk region, this is our southern Ukraine, this is our Crimea,” he said. “Ukraine will not cede anything of its own to the enemy.”

Under international law, it is undisputed that Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Cherson and Zaporizhia belong to Ukraine. But the demand by Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, for the 1991 borders may also pose a dilemma. Because the borders between Russia and Ukraine in 1991 were in some areas – such as the Kerch Strait or the Azov Sea – not yet clearly defined. It was only in 2003 that Ukraine and Russia agreed on the joint use of these waters in a maritime law treaty. Also in 2003, then-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed one contract on the exact course of the Russian-Ukrainian state border.

Ukraine: Between NATO and Russia. NATO members and borders of the Soviet Union until 1991. © Graphic: dpa/A. Brühl; Editor: M. Lorenz

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger sees 2014 borders as an option – Ukraine vehemently disagrees

From the point of view of former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger, ending the war by restoring the 1991 borders is apparently not an option anyway. In July last year, the ex-politician presented three scenarios of how the war could end, paying particular attention to the demarcation of borders. In the first scenario, Russia would hold the territories conquered so far. The second option envisages the recapture of Crimea by the Ukraine, but Kissinger says there is no end to the war in sight. On the contrary: it would then be about a new war with Russia.

Kissinger saw the restoration of the 2014 borders as a third possibility. Although the former politician did not make a recommendation himself, he made it clear that the 2014 borders could be seen as “a substantial success for the allies”. The US politician said at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2022 that Europe should not jeopardize its stability “because of a few square kilometers in the Donbass” – and was sharply criticized for it. “It’s good that the Ukrainians in the trenches don’t have time to listen to the ‘Davos scaremongers’. They’re a bit busy defending freedom and democracy,” was the sharp reaction of Advisor to the Ukrainian President Mykhailo Podolyak to Kissinger’s statements.

Snyder confirms importance of Ukraine’s military victory on the battlefield

Timothy Snyder, a distinguished historian at Yale University, wrote in his essay, “How the Russo-Ukrainian War ends’ in October last year: ‘The war will end when Ukrainian military victories change Russian political reality. A process that I believe has begun,” said Snyder. “Ukraine’s winning on the battlefield is important because Ukraine is putting pressure on Russian politics.” Accordingly, military experts repeatedly emphasize the great importance of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. Most recently, Kyiv repeatedly demanded Leopard main battle tanks.

It’s just one of several possible scenarios, Snyder admits. But the historian believes that a Russian conventional defeat in Ukraine could imperceptibly turn into a Russian power struggle, which in turn would require a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine. In fact, reports of conflicts in Russian power circles have increased recently. The historian did not go into specific demarcations in his essay, but Snyder, like Andriy Yermak, believes that a military victory for Ukraine is necessary – despite or precisely because of the Russian nuclear threat.

An end to the war still seems a long way off, but Snyder points out: “At first nobody could have imagined that the Russo-Ukrainian war could begin. And yet he began. And now no one can imagine how it will end. And yet it will end,” writes the historian.