Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru, passed away this Wednesday, September 11, at the house in San Borja where she lived with her daughter Keiko Fujimori, leader of Fuerza Popular, and her granddaughters in her last days in Lima at the age of 86, after “a long battle against cancer” as confirmed by her family.

“After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just passed away to meet the Lord. We ask those who appreciated him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for so much, Dad,” wrote Keiko Fujimori on her official X profile, in a message she signed alongside her brothers Hiro, Sachie and Kenji.

Sources close to the newspaper The Tradefrom Peru, stated that Alberto Fujimori had been in “delicate” health for a week and even the deputy general secretary of Fuerza PopularMiguel Torres stressed that the former president was “going through a very difficult time.”

Other sources indicated, to the previously cited media, that since the former president suffered a fall in June, his health was deteriorating, they even added that the remnants of that blow and The chemotherapy he received for the tongue cancer that afflicted him caused his deterioration.

The cancer that Alberto Fujimori suffered

According to the specialized portal Mayo Clinic, Tongue Cancer It is a type of cancer that begins as a growth of cells on the tongue. It is called oral tongue cancer and usually develops in the squamous cells on the surface of the tongue.

It can cause symptoms immediately and is early detection, regularly, as this part is easily examined.

Please note that cancer can develop in two different areas of the tongue, one at the front, while cancer at the back of the tongue is known as oropharyngeal cancer.

Experts say it usually begins in the thin, flat cells that cover the surface of the tongue, which are known as squamous cells.

