06/09/2023 – 17:34

Prosecutors say the former US president kept secret documents about nuclear weapons and put the country’s security at risk. Some of the boxes would have been stored in the bathroom of his home in Florida. The indictment of former US President Donald Trump for improper handling of confidential documents obtained during his term was made public this Friday (09/06) , revealing details of the 37 criminal charges.

Among the documents found at Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago were highly classified files on the nuclear capabilities of the US and other countries.

“Unauthorized disclosure of these confidential documents could jeopardize the national security of the United States,” the US Department of Justice said. The main charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The former president is due to appear in court on Tuesday in Miami, the day before his 77th birthday. Trump released a video on his social media claiming he was innocent.

The case is one of several investigations involving the former president of the United States. In March, he was indicted in New York over an investigation into bribery of adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump still faces investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also result in criminal charges.

What does the indictment reveal?

The 49-page document accuses Trump of deliberately ignoring Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken before leaving the White House.

“I don’t want anyone going through my boxes,” Trump is quoted as saying after he received a subpoena in May 2022 about the confidential documents at Mar-o-Lago. “Wouldn’t it be better if we simply told them that we don’t have anything here?”, the former president would have said, who would have kept boxes with the documents in a bathroom of his mansion, among other places in the house.

The Justice Department also accused Trump of handling confidential documents without due precaution, giving two examples of when the former president would have shown confidential documents to unauthorized persons.

In one case, Trump — after he had left the White House — allegedly showed someone on his political committee a map detailing a military operation in a foreign country, according to the indictment.

In a second example presented by the Justice Department, Trump allegedly showed a military “plan of attack” to a writer, an editor and two of his employees – none of whom had authorization to access that information.

Prosecutors claimed that Trump knew the information was classified and that he was not supposed to show it to these people.

In addition to Trump, one of his former advisers, Walt Nauta, was also accused of conspiracy to obstruct justice and concealment of files, among others. It would have been recorded by a surveillance camera moving boxes that supposedly had confidential documents.

The various documents came from the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and other intelligence agencies.

What is known about the case?

The case came to light shortly after Trump lost the 2020 election race and had to move out of the White House. In the first half of 2021, officials at the National Archives and Records Administration found important documents from the Trump administration missing.

The Presidential Records Act considers all White House documents to be the property of the United States government. Archives officials reached out to Trump representatives, one of whom told them in December of the same year that presidential records were found on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

In January 2022, the US National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago. They later told the Justice Department that the boxes contained “a lot” of classified material. However, not all missing documents were found.

In May 2022, Trump received a subpoena from the FBI and the Department of Justice regarding the remaining classified documents in his possession. Weeks later, investigators visited the Florida property and received about three dozen documents with an affidavit from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested information had been returned.

However, the claim was later revealed to be false. In August 2022, federal officials, through a search warrant, carried out a search and seizure operation in Mar-o-Lago, seizing more than 33 boxes that contained thousands of documents.

The boxes contained 100 classified documents. Since he left office in January 2021, around 300 confidential documents have been recovered from Trump, including some at the top secret level.

The president did not deny possession of the classified documents. He defended his actions, saying he had declassified the papers while still in office, but without providing evidence to support that claim. Under US law, sitting presidents can declassify information, but that authority ceases when they leave office.

