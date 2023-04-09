This week, the United States and the world witnessed a historic event: the elevation of criminal charges (34 counts of falsifying records business in the first degree) against a former president of the country: Donald Trump.

This is an event that had never occurred in almost 250 years of the republican past and with unpredictable consequences in a country polarized to the extreme.

To put this unusual moment in context, EL TIEMPO spoke with Erick Langer, a professor of History at Georgetown University.

Erick Langer, Professor of History at Georgetown University. Photo: georgetown university

-What do you think will be the impact that the indictment against Donald Trump will have on the US and its political world?

We are facing a historic and unusual event because we have never had a president prosecuted in this way.

It’s also a whole media circus that favors Trump, because he loves to be the center of attention and present himself as the victim. However, this is not the most propitious for him because he is before justice and this is serious.

What is coming now is a war between which narrative will win: that of the institutionality of justice or the narrative of the supposed witch hunt that its followers invoke.

-You speak of two competing narratives. But in today’s deeply polarized America, the vast majority already seem to have made up their minds about Trump and what they think of this case…

OK. Neither the Republicans closest to Trump nor the Democrats who are in opposition will be convinced. But that’s not what it’s about. The war of narratives will have to do with the country’s independent voters. Neither Republicans nor Democrats have majorities in the US and what ends up deciding the elections is where the independents move.

If the Trump narrative wins between them, then Trump benefits. If the narrative prevails that what there is here is a defense of the institutional framework and that the former president must respond, like everyone else, to justice, then his rivals are favored. It’s in the middle where this is going to play out.

Former US President Donald Trump sits at a table with his defense team in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Photo: Seth WENIG / POOL / AFP

-But how do you think that is going to be decanted? That is, who wins and loses in the electoral race for the 2024 presidential elections?

As you know, 20 months—the time it takes for presidential elections—is an eternity in politics. Anything can happen and that is why it is very difficult to predict.

But taking into account that this is only the first trial against Trump, well, three or four others that are very serious are already on the way —for interfering in the Georgia elections, inciting the insurrection of January 6, 2021, and stealing classified documents from the White House—it seems to me that this will strengthen Trump’s position among Republicans and make the road more difficult for his opponents for the party’s nomination.

Trump, and this is his modus operandi, he steals all the attention, and with this he will steal it even more. In that context, there is very little room for others to stand out and be able to present their own programs to the voter. I mean, in terms of the Republican primary, this favors Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters demonstrate after the impeachment and arraignment against the former president.

-And in the case of the general elections?

In terms of the general election — when the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries face off — The problem for Trump and the Republicans will be those independents and I think they will be hurt there.

His negative image, that of a person who cannot be trusted, will grow within this group (the independents).

Many may abstain from voting for someone who is on trial for crimes and has a long history of shady and possibly illegal maneuvering. His negative image, that of a person who cannot be trusted, is going to grow within this group at least. In other words, Trump would arrive weakened for the generals.

Obviously, the name of his rival will affect that. If he is Joe Biden, his age and his health should be taken into account – although Trump is almost the same age – and how he arrives at the elections. We don’t know that yet. But with what is happening now, I I see a return of Trump to the White House less likely than before.

-But Trump and his voters continue to insist that this is a political persecution of the Democrats. How winning will that speech be from here on out?

I think that this speech is going to tend to exhaust itself and it has a ceiling. For the voter in general, and by that I mean not his ultra-supporters, but the rest, what interests him is to know what his program is, what he promises, what he intends to change, how he will manage the economy, etc., and not so much if he believes he is politically persecuted or not.

What continues to happen, and we have been seeing it for a while, is that Trump is stuck in the past. He keeps talking about how the elections were stolen from him, when the majority knows that it is not true, and of all these things that are in the past, but what people are interested in is the future. A campaign based on the past and on resentments, and that is not purposeful, is not a winning campaign.

Former US President Donald Trump walks into the New York Criminal Courtroom in New York. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

-This is the first of the processes against Trump that materializes and many say that it is the lightest. What do you think of the other cases that are on the horizon?

There are several processes on the way, and this, as they say, is the lightest. The most serious for me is the alleged charge against him for trying to tamper with the elections in Georgia. There they have it verbatim saying ‘I need 11,000 votes, find them’, and that is serious because it threatens democracy in the US.

This is a serious issue legally and morally, because trying to alter the result of an election simply because you didn’t like the result is something that should have no place in this country. Trump called the Georgia secretary of state himself – who is in charge of the elections and certifying the results – to ask him to alter the result.

That process has been delayed, but it is on the way, as is another for defamation against a woman and others that are very serious. But at a systemic level, the one in Georgia is the most dangerous for Trump.

-Don’t you think that the proceedings against Trump, and in particular this week, could open a Pandora’s box, that is to say that from now on it becomes routine for US presidents to be criminally investigated and politicized? Justice?

It’s a danger, but I think it’s a minor danger. The reason why this decision is unprecedented is because until now there has been no president or former president who has acted as Trump acts. He’s broken all the rules from the start, throughout his life, and now he’s doing it too.

Whoever the next president is, beyond Trump or Biden, will maneuver within the institutional framework and under its rules. The Trump thing has been unique. As a historian, that is what I have seen in the past and what I predict for the future, although no one can be completely certain of what is coming.

Supporters for Donald Trump in New York. Photo: KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

What is important to me is that if Trump is not prosecuted for the apparent crimes he has committed, then the justice system does not work when it comes to the powerful. That is to say, It would be accepting impunity in a country that prides itself on its institutionality and where no one is above the law.



Trump, in fact, what he argues is precisely that. That he is above the law. As he insisted on Sunday when he said that he had the right to have in his possession classified documents that belong to the people – something that is prohibited – because he is a former president.

The president is one more citizen who, for a short time, represents the American people but who must have the same rights and obligations as everyone when he returns to civilian life.

-Finally, after the 2020 elections, Trump launched it against the country’s electoral system. Despite the fact that fraud was never proven, many Americans today mistrust one of the pillars of democracy. Now, the former president directs his attacks against the judiciary, particularly against the judge, who is of Colombian origin, and his family. What is the risk here?

Juan Manuel Merchán, the judge of Colombian origin in charge of the Trump case. Photo: LinkeIn: Juan Manuel Merchán / EFE

No lawyer would advise their client to mess with the judge who is prosecuting him. But for Trump, in the short term, it is a low-cost strategy and one that he has already used in the past, such as when he took it against another judge in Florida for being Mexican.

In this the judges are defenseless because, if they react, they feed the narrative that there is persecution against them. But in the long term it is not a good strategy because this is seen as an attack on the institutional framework that electorally does not sell well among the majority. And less when he goes against the magistrate’s family.

It is more meat for his base but it is not attractive to that moderate voter that Trump sorely needs if he wants to win elections. Of course, in the process he will weaken and discredit another state institution and that will never be good.

