from Anna Fregonara

A Canadian survey has confirmed that size and shape of dishes can play a significant role in food choices

There are several factors that trigger it hunger stimulusthat gurgling that resonates in the stomach and that leads to opening the refrigerator or ordering dinner online at home.

The body “Both hormonal and nervous regulatory mechanisms come into play,” underlines Andrea Ghiselli, former president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences. «When the reserves of glucose and insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, decrease, ghrelin, a hormone secreted by the stomach, transmits to the neurons the need to start a meal. The more the stomach is empty, the more the production of this substance increases. That’s why we start eating. The brain understands that all our cells have received enough energy when insulin begins to rise after the increase in glucose in the blood and in the adipose tissue: in fact, here the excess energy is “stored” which will serve as a reserve in the moment of need. As that the fat reserve increases the production of leptin increases, the hormone that induces a sense of satiety by signaling to the brain that it is necessary to reduce food intake. As soon as the glucose reserves get low again, the hunger stimulus reappears.

The head «The other mechanism that makes you want to eat is that of reward and pleasure». This “spring” is triggered even in the absence of a real physiological need, we know very well that we eat even only for the throat, as Dante recalls in Hell. «For this reason today, in a world that offers food products in abundance, easy to find and in all price ranges, we should give more weight to the mechanisms that develop self-control», adds the nutritionist Ghiselli. “To enhance them, food education is needed and a rethinking of society would also be needed so that it is easier to consume higher quality foods”. To improve our sense of self-control it could also help to be inspired by animal world. “In nature, getting food is not an easy thing. The most important energy sources, i.e. those that have a greater contribution of calories, are the ones that are more difficult to reach», explains Ghiselli. “If an animal isn’t so hungry and sees prey go by, it evaluates whether it is worth wasting calories. This attitude responds to the theory of optimal foraging, according to which the cost of the effort must be less than the energy contained in the food plus the one spent to go and look for the prey and prepare it for the meal. It is no coincidence that we never observe an obese animal which, on the other hand, becomes obese when it lives in our homes. In man this self-regulation system is broken». See also Medicine: The management of maxi emergencies at the 'Trauma meeting' of Otodi

The importance of cooking Finally, to understand our eating behavior it is interesting to observe the consequences of the invention of cooking which, according to the primatologist Richard Wrangham, is the key to human evolution, the greatest discovery after language, as Charles Darwin defined it. «Cooking means making food safer, because many toxic molecules are destroyed, and more digestible», explains the neuroscientist Raffaella Rumiati of SISSA in Trieste. «The use of fire has also allowed a series of transformations in man’s physiology and within society: the mouth, jaw, teeth and digestive system have become smaller, the division of labor has developed between men and women more to the kitchen. The most radical change, however, remains the development of a larger brain: in Sapiens it can measure 1,300 cm3, almost three times that of the Australopithecus Lucy”.

Favorite color red, blue creates alarm In addition to the role of the senses and the brain, other factors come into play on our food preferences: the desire to rediscover the origin of culinary traditions, the music, the light and, more generally, the environment that surrounds us, the colors and shapes of the dishes, friends who hang out. «In 2012 at the Alicia Foundation gastronomic research center in Spain, scholars had 54 participants test a strawberry dessert, first on a white plate and then on a black plate. Subjects rated it 10% sweeter and 15% tastier when served on a white plate,” says Coricelli. Throughout history, color has always influenced food choices. «Homo sapiens has preferred foods with shades of red over green ones», continues the neuroscientist Raffaella Rumiati who conducted research on this topic together with other colleagues from SISSA in Trieste. «The greatest attraction for the brighter nuances probably depended on the association with edible foods and a higher degree of maturation. «The green, on the other hand, recalled the unappetizing and perhaps poisonous foliage. Evolution then allowed us to acculturate and for this reason today we eat avocado, for example, which is green. In front of blue, on the other hand, an alarm bell goes off in our heads because it is a nuance not widespread in nature and with which we are, consequently, not very familiar». See also Wrinkled fingertips: why do you stay soaking in water?

The company at the table and the plating Among the other factors that condition us at the table is eating in company: stimulates to binge more like, reads in the scientific journal Appetite, having a meal with an overweight person can increase the intake of unhealthy food. It almost seems that in this way we integrate better with our guests. «A Canadian survey, on the other hand, revealed how the shape and size of dishes can play a role in food choices. The same cheesecake proposed on white or black square or round plates was perceived sweeter on the light round ones», continues Rumiati. «Still on the subject of dishes, the American psychologist Paul Rozin was among the first to suggest using them smaller in a university canteen to make people eat less. A trick that works, also thanks to the shame of going over it a second time». Finally, in an experiment by the University of Sussex, in Great Britain, salmon ice cream was included in two menus: in one it was simply defined as ice cream, in the other frozen salted mousse. Those who read the first menu expressed a negative opinion, as if they hadn’t mentally prepared themselves for the different flavours. Demonstrating how expectation affects. Also genetics it affects us. “So much so that some researchers have divided the population according to the ability to perceive tastes,” concludes Coricelli. «25% is made up of super tasters who have about 16 times more taste buds than non-tasters who represent another 25%. The rest of the population is occupied by the middle ground between the two types of tasters». See also An hour after death, Yale scientists revive dead pig cells