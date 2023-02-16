Home page World

From: Johannes Nuss

Scientists have recorded on a map the regions of Europe in which the risk of earthquakes is particularly high. © dpa infographic

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria cost thousands of lives. Scientists have created a model that shows how high the risk of earthquakes is in Europe.

Ankara – After the terrible earthquakes in Syria and Turkey in early February, more than 40,000 are expected to die. Many consumer are now concerned about going on holiday to Turkey in 2023 – and not just for moral reasons. Most earthquake areas in Turkey are far outside the tourist centers. In other parts of Europe, however, things are a little different, according to a model created by scientists Focus Online. Holidays in 2023 are not equally safe in all countries.

Earthquake in Turkey: What travelers need to know for 2023 vacation

To do this, researchers from the European association European Facilities of Earthquake Hazard and Risk (EFEHR) analyzed the earthquakes of the past 100 years and compiled the data. On this basis, they created a map that shows what kind of earthquake risk there is in which European country.

First of all, earthquakes in Central Europe are rare compared to other regions of the world, but they do happen. They are usually not too strong, and we often don’t even notice when the ground is shaking beneath us. Things are different in the southern part of the continent, where there are many tourists Holiday 2023 want to do. Most buildings in Europe have already been built to newer building codes and are adequately secured in the event of an earthquake, but many older buildings are not either.

After earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: It is particularly dangerous here in Europe

Especially in the southern part of Europe, the risk of earthquakes is higher than in our latitudes Germany. A particularly high risk of this applies to the following cities:

Athens in Greece

in Greece Catania and Naples in Italy

in Italy Istanbul and Izmir in Turkey

in Turkey Bucharest in Romania

In these four countries alone, the report says Focus Online, around 80 percent of the damage caused by earthquakes in Europe each year would occur. In real numbers, this is around seven billion euros. But there can also be earthquakes in other European cities and become dangerous – and you don’t even have to travel to southern Europe for that.

What if my vacation area is in an earthquake region? Basically it can be said that package holidaymakers always have the right to cancel their booked trip. The prerequisite for this, however, is that the trip is foreseeably significantly impaired by unavoidable, extraordinary circumstances. If this is not the case, cancellation fees usually apply, which are regulated in the terms and conditions of the tour operator. In some cases, the fees can be up to 100 percent of the travel price. Because whether there is a significant impairment always depends on the current situation on site. In other words, where the hotel is located where you want to go on holiday. Personal feelings are not taken into account. The sheer fear of an earthquake is therefore no reason to be able to cancel your trip free of charge. (jon)

For example, the city of Basel in Switzerland has an increased risk and there is also an increased risk of earthquakes in the Belgian capital Brussels – compared to cities like Berlin, London or Paris Focus Online. However, cities such as Zagreb in Croatia, Tirana in Albania, Sofia in Bulgaria and Lisbon in Portugal can also be affected by earthquakes. (jon)