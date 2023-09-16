Home page World

Red warning signs in Venice warn of an animal that particularly targets unsuspecting travelers. You should therefore pay attention to this behavior.

Venice – In recent months, bear attacks have caused fear among holidaymakers in Italy. Cow attacks have also been reported in the South Tyrol region. But now a completely different animal is targeting tourists: the city of Venice is warning about the seagull.

Since Thursday (September 14th), anyone traveling to the popular lagoon city has repeatedly passed the red signs saying “Beware of the seagulls”. According to the Italian News and Press Agency, the city will have hundreds of warning signs ANSA on waste bins throughout the city. They contain information in English and Italian that is aimed particularly at holidaymakers.

Seagulls attack Venice vacationers

The city of Venice already warns on its homepage not to feed seagulls or pigeons. But it’s not just feeding that attracts the multitude of seagulls and pigeons, but also just eating on the street. Holidaymakers are urged not to eat on the streets or squares. “Eating on the streets is not recommended,” the red posters say. In particular, the city wants loud ANSA With their action, they draw attention to the increasing number of attacks by seagulls.

These attack people with food in their hands and try to snatch the food from them. Leftover food on the streets also exacerbates the problem. Anyone who currently eats or drinks on the ground not only has to expect an attack by a seagull, but also a fine of 100 to 200 euros. Feeding the animals is even more expensive. A fine of between 25 and 500 euros will be charged for this.

The city wants to use these high fines to influence the behavior of tourists. Before the corona pandemic, more than 100,000 people visited the Italian lagoon city on some days. As of this year, holidaymakers have therefore had to pay an entrance fee to be able to visit the city. Anyone who does not have a ticket must expect a fine of 50 to 100 euros. The city wants to be better prepared for mass tourism. It remains to be seen whether a fine or a poster campaign will help to influence the behavior of holidaymakers. (mima)