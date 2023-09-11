In the last weeks, Netflix has released new series and films that have taken the platform by storm, which have even reached a place in the top 10 in record time. Among them are ‘Who is Erin Carter?’, the live action of ‘One Piece’, ‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah’, etc. For this reason, so that you know what will be new on the streaming giant this week and don’t miss the premieres, here we leave you all the details.

What series are premiering this week on Netflix?

Between the series Coming this week from September 11 to 17 on Netflix are some that are new, others that premiere new seasons and a few docuseries. All these productions hope to conquer the audience.

‘Blood Brothers’ premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘The Widows of Thursdays’ premieres on Thursday, September 14.

‘The Pacific’ premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘The School of Life’ premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘Glow up’, season 5, premieres on Tuesday, September 12.

‘Surviving summer’, season 2, premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘Wrestlers: wrestling, passion and sacrifice’ premieres on Wednesday, September 13.

‘Perro loco’ premieres on Monday, September 11.

‘Inside the world’s toughest prisons’, season 7, premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘Baby Gorilla: Webcam’, live episode 2, premieres on Thursday, September 14.

‘Tapie’ premieres on Wednesday, September 13.

‘Club Istanbul’, season 2, premieres on Friday, September 15.

What movies are coming out this week on Netflix?

Between the films that promise to be a success due to their plot when they arrive on Netflix are ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight’ and ‘Once Upon a Murder’. In addition to romance films, there are also some in the horror and suspense genre, as well as others based on real events and documentaries.

‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight’ premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘Once Upon a Murder’ premieres on Thursday, September 14.

‘The Count’ premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘Ehrengard: the art of seduction’ premieres on Thursday, September 14.

‘For all life’ premieres on Wednesday, September 13.

‘The House Underwater’ premieres on Saturday, September 16.

‘Come play’ premieres on Wednesday, September 13.

‘The Kid Detective’ premieres on Friday, September 15.

‘Armed Civilians: The Forgotten Holocaust’ premieres on Wednesday, September 13.

‘Freestyle’ premieres on Wednesday, September 13.

