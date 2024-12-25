There are few more appropriate occasions throughout the year to spend the afternoon watching movies that on christmas day. After the probable Christmas Eve hangover and the subsequent meal, the family is still fully together but conversation is beginning to become scarce, so the subscriptions of streaming They seem like a good way to get around the rut. In these cases it seems like a safe move to resort to classics set at Christmas that everyone likes, and that is (more or less) what we bring you today.

Gremlins (Netflix)

The classic of Joe Dante It is not the sweetest option that we can think of (in fact the Christmas setting serves both to set the scene for the misdeeds of the Gremlins like the shocking story that the co-star tells explaining why she hates these dates), but there is also no better entertainment option. If you then chain with the sequelone of the punkiest films ever released by a major studio, you will have a most memorable Christmas afternoon.

Kill Santa (Amazon Prime Video)

Another unorthodox but very enjoyable option is Kill Santarecent action comedy with a most ingenious premise: a child included on Santa Claus’s list of those deserving of coal has grown up, and hired a group of mercenaries to take revenge. Santa Claus is played by Mel Gibsonand he will have to do whatever it takes to protect himself from attack in his very snowy base.

Polar Express (Max)

By going to more familiar films, you can take advantage of the fact that Here is still in theaters to give another misunderstood title from its famous director a chance, Robert Zemeckis. Always eager to innovate with digital, throughout the 2000s he developed three pioneering films in the performance capture. They could have turned out better, but the historical and experimental vocation of Polar Express It is most commendable.

Love Actually (Netflix)

And finally the film that cannot be missed. It does not need any introduction, although it must be said that if there is still a thirst for good feelings once this ensemble comedy concludes, a short distance away within the Netflix catalog we come across That Christmaswhich he writes himself Richard Curtis consecrated by Love Actually.

