Red Cat Ramen: Akaneko Ramen It arrived in the summer season to lift our spirits. The anime premiered on Wednesday, July 4, 2024, it is a production by E&H Production and is a slice-of-life installment with comedic gestures and food appreciation.

Red Cat Ramen: Akaneko Ramen It is a title that will be one of the nice releases that will allow us to take a break from the world, It will not fill us with action but neither with sadness, It is definitely perfect for this summer season.

Other titles you can see on this station are: Senpai no Otokonoko, Days with my Stepsister, My Wife Has No Emotion, Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary, among others.

Series to watch before Red Cat Ramen

What is Red Cat Ramen: Ramen Akaneko about?

Originally, Red Cat Ramen: Akaneko Ramen is a manga story written and illustrated by Angyaman. It belongs to the Shuēisha label and is published in Shōnen Jump Plus. The series debuted in 2022 and currently has seven compiled volumes.

Tamako Yashiro is a young woman who works for Red Cat Ramen part-time. The establishment is special because it is owned by a cat family. Although this could be a highlight to boost business, the owner does not allow photos for use on social media. On the other hand, he has very strict hygiene standards and that is why he uses Tamako’s services.

Initially, the protagonist is prohibited from entering the shop where the ramen dishes are served; she only works behind the scenes, although this is gradually changing. Their main tasks are to brush the cats to avoid any type of situation with the dishes.

The series follows the growing bonds between the characters, as while Tamako is not accepted by everyone right away, strange conflicts can also arise between the cats.

Tamako Yashiro spends time with Sasaki, the owner, Bunzo, the head chef, Sabu, the sous chef, Hana, who is a waitress and customer service manager, and lastly there is Krishna, a tiger who makes the noodle base and who is usually off-screen like Tamako.

Source: Studio E&H Production

The feline adventures are just beginning and will definitely bring a smile to your face, binge-watch the series when it’s over with your kitty.

Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles: Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san

If you like the food vibe and especially ramen, Here I present you a ramen and comedy anime. There is no one who loves ramen more than Miss Kozumi herself, if you join her you will be able to go between places seeing the quality of the ramen.

The protagonist is not good at making friends with others, maybe it is because she is focused on something completely different, accompany her on aa narrative that declares an absolute love for ramen.

The protagonist’s expressions, coupled with the beauty of ramen, will delight you. This is for those ramen lovers, Buy two Maruchan and check out the title that has twelve episodes and is available on the Crunchyroll platform, check it out here.

Shirokuma Café: Polar Bear’s Cafe

Now, If what you want to see is animals in a space cooking and serving customers, There is no more moving delivery than In this anime we can see a polar bear who quits his boring previous job and opens a café where he greets everyone with jokes and smiles, trying to have a good time.

Delivery is also available on Crunchyroll, Check it out here and have some fun. The anime is made up of 50 episodes, so binge-watching the whole thing isn’t that easy. The installment was adapted by Studio Pierrot (Naruto) and It is considered a succulent comedy, full of charisma and authenticity..

Source: Studio E&H Production

Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga

On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a mere comedy starring animals, here I have the ideal title for you. Alsoyou will be immersed in history and learn a lot in a very fun and relaxing way.

The anime adapts the manga created by Una Megurogawa, it was published in 2014 and was directed by Studio Signpost. The anime was released in 2020. The twelve chapters of the first season are available on the Crunchyroll platform, you can watch them here.

In the Sengoku period, during the formation of what would become modern Japan, the feudal lords who unified the territory betrayed and suffered betrayal. However, they are reborn in the 21st century but in the form of a shiba inu. It seems that what we thought was over is just beginning.

Cat anime

Now, if you want to watch cat anime…

There are also several that are really cute. In fact, this season will come Tonari no Yokai-san, will allow us to follow the story of some children who find a ghost cat that can talk, you can’t imagine the adventures you can experience in the mountains.

This season you will be able to see the film of Ghost Cat Anzu which follows a kitten but in a very different animation, will accompany a girl after the mourning of her recently deceased father. Speaking of mourning, you can also check out Makoto Shinkai’s miniseries (Your Name, Suzume no Tojimari) whose title She and Her Cat It’s available right now on Crunchyroll, check it out! here.

The gem of cat anime delivery is, without a doubt, My Roommate is a Cat, is also available on Crunchyroll, Click here, In this one we can see Subaru Mikazuki, a shy and lonely novelist who adopts a kitten and tries hard to understand her. In the series we can see how they communicate with each other, and every day there is a recount from the perspective of the cat and Subaru. It’s a beauty!

