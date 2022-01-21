Mexico.- The singer Ángela Aguilar knows how to embrace her Mexican roots, as proof of this, on several occasions he has shown his followers which are his favorite destinations to visit. In addition to his beloved El Soyate, the Aguilar ranch in Zacatecas, he also She is a faithful lover of Jerez, a magical town located in the same state.

Zacatecas is an important part of the life of the American interpreter, who visits him every time she has the opportunity and shows her great adoration for him, she has even been invited to be part of festivals and traditional parties of the place.

The singer has shown her admiration for Jerez, its history, art and customs, honoring the magical town in different ways. On more than one occasion Ángela has used jewelery from Jerez goldsmiths for her most important projects and she does not hesitate to show it off on social media.

Get to know Jerez, Zacatecas, Ángela Aguilar’s favorite magical town

In addition, Ángela Aguilar uses Zacatecas and its most emblematic points for the recording of her music videos, such as ‘I have no more‘, a hit he recorded for Selena some time ago and which included important references to the state.

Thanks to the love that she has shown to the magical town, the singer has been invited to different events such as Así es Jerez, Zacatecas, where she delighted on stage with her talent with songs like ‘The litter’, ‘Your blood in my body‘ and more. As if that were not enough, the entire Aguilar Dynasty was present during the presentation and delighted the audience with their musical presence.

What to visit in Jerez, Zacatecas, the spoiled town of Ángela Aguilar?

Jerez is a magical town located in Zacatecas, where joy is lived through its streets surrounded by drum music and parties. Neoclassical buildings are witnesses of the stories that have occurred since its foundation; the place is the perfect destination for a different trip and an unforgettable adventure.

When visiting Jerez you cannot miss its exquisite gastronomy, where unique dishes stand out such as the Jerez wedding roast, the Birria, Barbacoa, Jerez chorizo, tongue stuffed with Sherry wine, sweets in syrup such as perons, apple attes, quince, biznaga sweets and sweet potato with milk. And not to mention its delicious ice cream and snow scrapers, essential to try.

You can also visit the handicrafts market, where you will find carved wood products, painted ceramics, toys, pots, pans, vases, embroidered backpacks, serapes, huaraches and jorongos. Likewise, saddlery is practiced, an embroidery craft that uses maguey pita fiber, ideal for leather designs.

The historic center of Jerez, the Pantheon museum of Dolores, the artisan manufacture of metate chocolate, the tourist cart, the Ramón López Velarde house interactive museum and the Jerez Callejoneadas are also important tourist attractions to visit in Jerez.

