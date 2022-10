Flavors of Tallante

Poblado Tallante, 20. 30398 Cartagena. Tel: 633773099.

It is also called ‘paprika’. In any case, the goat cheese with paprika from Sabores de Tallante is one of the many delicacies that are offered from its catalogue. With a mild and sweet flavor, creamy but smooth, it also has a spectacular color, thanks to the paprika. Like all the products of this cheese factory, it is made by hand with goat’s milk, without preservatives or dyes.