The main political achievement of the Biden administration, at least so far, has been the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite its deliberately misleading name, it is above all a climate law. Specifically, its objective is to combat climate change through an industrial policy that offers companies and consumers subsidies to adopt environmentally friendly technologies. The quintessential example is electric vehicles powered by renewable energy sources.

So far the news is that companies seem to be rushing to take advantage of the aid, so the budgetary cost of the law is likely to be much higher than anticipated, perhaps hundreds of billions of dollars more. On the other hand, the protectionist aspects of the legislation, which strongly favor domestic production, have irritated other countries, and the Europeans in particular are talking about a Green Deal Industrial Plan that would amount to a subsidy war with the United States, albeit so far they have not taken many steps in this direction. In other words, early signs point to the Inflation Reduction Act being a huge success.

Readers of a certain age may remember that in the 1980s and early 1990s, there was a great debate in the United States about industrial policy. Sensation dominated, fueled by books like the 1992 bestseller war of the 21st centuryby Lester Thurow, that the United States was lagging behind Japan, and possibly Europe. Many analysts attributed the former’s economic growth to his industrial policy, that is, to the government’s efforts to promote the industries of the future. A large number of experts said that the United States should fight back with an industrial policy of its own.

However, skeptics argued that there was little evidence that industry-enhancing measures were behind Japan’s success, and that governments were unlikely to be good at “picking winners”. And to make this point clear, supporters of the industry’s stimulus measures were known for a time as the “Atari Democrats” (indeed, Atari, which helped create the video game industry, ended up failing miserably). .

And Japan went from being a giant to a cautionary tale (although, in reality, its economy has performed better than most people realize; its slow growth can largely be attributed to demographics). . But now the United States is finally entering industrial policy through the front door. Are we repeating old mistakes? No. This industrial policy is different.

Contrary to what happened with previous proposals to promote the industry, it is not an attempt to accelerate economic growth by choosing winners. It is more about reshaping the economy to limit climate change. The main reason to do it through subsidies and industrial policy, instead of the measures that would be recommended in first of Economics, such as carbon taxes, is political. Emissions taxes were never going to be passed by an evenly divided Senate in which Joe Manchin had effective veto power, but legislation that would result in increased industrial production was within the political realm.

And the provisions on buying American products, which will create a clear link between green investment and jobs in the United States, were a crucial element of the agreement, although they will make the transition more costly and create friction with our trading partners. When the goal is to deal with an environmental threat to life, efficiency takes a long way to go. However, in this case the Government may be able to choose the winners. The reason we are able to make great progress on climate by using carrots instead of sticks is that green technology has advanced at an incredible rate, consistently exceeding official forecasts. And there are good reasons to believe that clean energy is on steeply upward learning lines, so subsidizing the green transition will drive the technological progress that makes that transition possible even faster.

But this is the icing on the cake. The main compensation of the new American industrial policy will not be the product of job creation, nor even of the improvement of technology, but of limiting the damage of climate change.

And so a subsidy war with Europe, if it happens at all, will be a good thing. We want other countries to take action in favor of the climate, even if it implies a certain degree of protectionism de facto.

Let’s see, I understand that some economists are alarmed. The creation of a relatively open world trading system over the last three generations, with most tariffs comparatively low, was a huge diplomatic and economic achievement, and I understand that some economists I respect worry that economic nationalism put him in danger.

But my view is that in the face of a terrifying environmental crisis, we have to do whatever it takes to limit the damage. We don’t want to find ourselves saying, “Well, we’ve roasted the planet, but at least we’ve preserved the rules of the World Trade Organization.”

The same general logic is valid for budget costs. Suppose the Inflation Reduction Act ends up costing a trillion dollars more than anticipated, which would mean that it spurred multitrillions worth of green investment because it also attracted a lot of money from the private sector. It would also mean higher financial costs in the future. The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that, by 2033, the government will spend 3.6% of GDP on interest. At current rates, a trillion dollars more in debt would translate into about $35 billion a year in additional interest payments, bringing the total from 3.6% to 3.7%. It seems to me a fairly low price for having a much better chance of avoiding climate catastrophe.

So, as I’ve said, the signs that the Biden administration’s climate policy is likely to cost more than anticipated and may lead to a subsidy war with Europe are actually good news. They show that, depending on the parameters that really matter, the measures may be giving better results than expected.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics.

