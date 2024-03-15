Presidential elections will take place in Russia in the spring of 2024. Three days were allocated for voting – from March 15 to 17. According to the law, during in-person voting, before issuing a ballot at the polling station, it is necessary to verify the voter’s identity using a passport or other document. Can those with other identification documents vote in the presidential elections, Izvestia says.

Is it possible to vote using a copy of your passport, pension or driver’s license?

According to Art. 2 of the Federal Law “On Basic Guarantees of Electoral Rights and the Right to Participate in Referendums of Citizens of the Russian Federation” (Federal Law No. 67 of June 12, 2002), you can vote in elections in Russia only with an identity document. This includes a valid passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Vote You cannot use a copy of your passport or an expired document. You will also not be able to take part in voting using a pension certificate or driver’s license. since these documents are not a full-fledged analogue of a Russian passport.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexander Kryazhev

If for some reason you don’t have your passport on hand, then You can vote using another voter identification document. This may be a temporary identity card of a citizen of the Russian Federation which is issued in case of loss, damage, theft or expiration of the Russian Federation passport. Also, those who turned 18 years old on March 15–17, 2024 will vote according to this document. The document replaces the passport at the time of its production. The temporary identity card will be valid for three months without the possibility of extension. You can apply for it free of charge in one visit at the territorial division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or at the nearest MFC.

Citizens who will be in places of detention in the status of suspects or accused during the election period will be able to vote using a certificate in the established form. To exercise the right to vote, special polling stations will be organized on the territory of the detention center, where citizens will be able to vote on the day allocated for this purpose.

You can also vote in the upcoming presidential elections using a military ID or a certificate in exchange for it. A certificate of a citizen undergoing military service is also suitable, but it is important to consider that Only those voters who are actually serving in the military at the time of the election can vote using a military ID.

Photo: TASS/Evgeny Epanchintsev

If a citizen does not have a passport or one of the documents mentioned above, then he will not be able to vote.

Also, residents of 29 regions of the country will be able to vote in the presidential elections using remote electronic voting (DEG). To do this, you must submit an application on the State Services portal before March 11, 2024. You can vote on the DEG portal from 8:00 on March 15 to 20:00 on March 17, 2024. When voting, the time of the region where the voter has permanent registration is taken into account. Citizens with permanent registration in Moscow do not need to submit an application, since separate electronic voter lists are generated for them. They will be able to vote on the official website of the Moscow Mayor.

How to vote abroad in 2024

Russians living or staying abroad during the election period can vote using the following documents:

– international passport;

– diplomatic passport;

— seafarer’s passport;

– service passport.

Photo: TASS/Petr Kovalev

If you lose your international passport or other document from this list, you can also vote on a certificate of return to the Russian Federation. It is issued at the diplomatic mission or consular office of the Russian Federation at the location. In Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russians can vote using a valid Russian passport.

Besides, Russians living abroad will be able to vote in the presidential election at local polling stations. A prerequisite is to be attached to the nearest foreign polling station. Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Pavel Andreev told Izvestia about this.

To do this, you will first need to detach yourself from a polling station in Russia, and then find a suitable station for attachment abroad. This can be done using the Mobile Voter electronic system. If a voter does not leave a Russian polling station and wants to vote at a foreign polling station, he will need to write a statement confirming that he has never voted anywhere before and is informed of the responsibility for violating the law. According to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, participation in voting more than twice is punishable by a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to three years . Without this application, the voter will not be given a ballot at the polling station.

It is not possible to vote remotely abroad. According to the deputy head of the Central Election Commission, Nikolai Bulaev, access to the DEG system from foreign IP addresses may be unsafe.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Kirill Kallinikov

“In this case, the remote electronic voting system would be subject to additional risk of hacker attacks,” the politician explained.

The experience of the elections in September 2023 showed that during this period more than 27 thousand cyber attacks were carried out on the DEG system, most of which were organized from abroad. In this regard, during the presidential elections in March 2024, they decided to abandon the adaptation of the DEG for Russians living abroad.