From the window of a plane that has just taken off from Antananarivo, the island of Madagascar appears as a red, dry patch that has little to do with the Noah’s Ark of biodiversity that tourist guides describe, a place where, supposedly, more than 200,000 species of living beings live, some 8,000 of them endemic to this macro-island in the Indian Ocean. Centuries of relentless, uncontrolled deforestation have changed the green island to a red island. However, when two hours later the aircraft begins to lose altitude in search of Diego Suarez airport, the scene changes and the green tone dominates again. The northern corner of this gigantic island, the fourth largest in the world, still maintains part of the original vegetation cover and today attracts the majority of the few tourists – some 400,000 in 2019 – who come to a country with one of the lowest per capita incomes in the world. That number of visitors is still a long way from recovering, so if you hate the tourist crowds and are looking for a place where you can be alone on miles and miles of picture-postcard beaches, this is your destination.

Madagascar is a complex and multifaceted reality, a country with 18 ethnic groups and just as many dialects or languages, with a mixture of Bantu and Asian features, with landscapes that sometimes remind us of the jungles of the Congo and other times of the rice fields of Indonesia. Despite being just 400 kilometres from the African coast, it was colonised by Malayo-Polynesian fishermen and sailors who came from the opposite end of the ocean, after crossing 6,000 kilometres of water in wooden canoes. A monarchy of subjects so patient that they had a king called Andriantsimitoviaminandriandehibe who was not deposed due to the impossibility of pronouncing such a name, or that was governed in the 19th century by a dynasty of powerful and hedonistic queens in love with European architecture who ordered the construction on a hill in Antananarivo, the capital, of the most fantastic neo-Renaissance palace in all of Africa.

Environment in the Analakely district, in the city of Antananarivo (Madagascar). Arterra Picture Library / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

The capital of the north and where this journey should begin is Diego Suarez —known locally as Antsiranana since 1975—, a city that could even be described as clean and orderly compared to the chaos and pollution of Antananarivo. It is located at the end of one of the largest and safest bays in the world, first explored by two Portuguese navigators, Diogo Dias in 1500 and Fernando Suarez in 1506, from whom it took its name. Diogo —simply put, as the Malagasy call it— is a lively city with an intense nightlife (even too intense if there is one of its bars-discotheques next to your hotel with loud music until five in the morning). Tourism, the fishing and commercial port and some well-restored old French colonial villas on the main street give it a certain cosmopolitan air, but the hundreds of tuk tuks Yellows that meander without order between the urban chaos and the motley market that occupies the streets of the center, with all its amalgam of smells, colors, flavors and pools of smelly water, quickly return the traveler, for better or worse, to the reality of Africa.

Remains of a colonial building in the town of Diego Suarez, northern Madagascar. pierivb / GETTY IMAGES

The first excursion to make from Diego Suarez is to the three bays within the large bay, where the beaches are white coral cemeteries and the waters, bottomless baskets of turquoise and malachite tones. There are many of them solitary (and swept by tremendous winds from June to September), although the one that Diego’s inhabitants like to go to the most is Ramena beach, with a series of popular cane and straw restaurants on the sand, where you can try good fish in a completely local atmosphere. Boat or boat trips also leave from Ramena. dhow triangular sail to the Emerald Sea, an inlet of the bay with the most crystalline and green water I have ever seen in my life.

From Diego, a destroyed road – like all the roads in the country – where it is faster to walk than to drive, leads to Amber Mountain, one of the most unique national parks in Madagascar, a reminder of the tropical forest that once covered the island, of which today only patches remain. Fortunately, the nature protection policy initiated in 1954 with this very space succeeded in creating a network of 17 national parks and another 30 forest reserves where you can enjoy a domesticated but real vision of what the island once was.

On Amber Mountain, time stands still and the hardships of the journey are justified by the packaging. A tropical rainforest covers the entire mountain range of 1,500 metres in altitude, with thousands of plant species, many of them endemic to this island. Above this canopy, only the ramy trees stand out, skyscrapers of the jungle that raise their tuft of leaves to 35 and 40 metres in height in this life-or-death competition for a ray of sunlight that is the humid jungle. Below, among the dark labyrinth of vines and trunks, there are volcanic lakes with waters that simulate the colour of jade, waterfalls lined with lichen and rivers of chocolate-coloured water. And some strange beings that jump from branch to branch in the heights. They are the lemurs, one of the most well-known and studied endemic species of Madagascar.

The crowned lemur (Eulemur Coronatus) is one of the endemic species of northern Madagascar. pierivb / GETTY IMAGES

These friendly mammals are prosimian primates, but how they arrived on the island and why they evolved only here is still a debate for science. It is assumed that, when Madagascar broke away from the Indian subcontinent 65 million years ago in the continental drift, these animals were not present. And that they arrived later on board rafts of vegetation carried by the current from the African continent. There are about 105 species, from the microzebu, weighing just 30 grams, to others that live at night and are very difficult to observe, such as the aye-aye, which Gerald Durrell searched for in his entertaining book Rescue in Madagascar.

The next stop, after another bumpy and dusty day on the road, crossing rice fields that seem straight out of Indochina, is the Ankarana special reserve, the most impressive (for its rarity) place in the north of Madagascar. What we travellers come here looking for is its famous tsingya Malagasy word meaning “the place where there are pointed stones.” A tsingy It is, poetically, a gothic city of stone and scientifically a lapiaz either karts (a limestone rock massif carved by erosion) of which there are many in Spain (for example, the Torcal de Antequera), only here, on this island of hyperbole, everything is bigger, more beastly. tsingy The Ankarana has been worked and eroded over millions of years by runoff water until it has become a sawtooth of mythological proportions, with sharp ridges separated by deep chasms that are impossible to walk through. The excursion only goes a few hundred metres into this tortured terrain thanks to a prepared path and a couple of suspension bridges not suitable for acrophobics. Below lies a network of caverns that extends for more than 120 kilometres.

Every trip through the north of Madagascar ends in Nosy Be, the “big island”, just half an hour by speedboat from the port of Ankify. Nosy Be is one of the many islands (nosyin Malagasy) of a lush green that spread along the northern coast and where a major tourist industry has developed. A historic base for Arab sailors and Indian traders, it was the object of struggles between the aborigines sakalava and the merinothe great dominant ethnic group that, from the central highlands, advanced in the 19th century until conquering and uniting all of Madagascar under its command. The French came to the aid of the sakalava And, since they were here, they stayed and founded what would become the capital of the island, Hell-Ville, in honor of the governor of the island of Reunion, where the expeditionaries came from.

Several boats in the Emerald Sea. Matjaz Corel (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Hell-Ville is today a bustling, chaotic town, where the hours of the day pass around the market square, where people swarm tuk tuks yellow, children selling sweets and dried bananas, women dressed in fabrics of unmatched colors, merchants of all kinds and wazahas (guiri in the local language, a term that is both affectionate and derogatory and which all white people fit into) who arrived after the optical illusion of the coastal nirvana of white sand, blue sea and coconut trees. The French colonial footprint is still visible among the ruins of neoclassical mansions and baroque arcades that flank the main street, enormous and out-of-place houses built one day by strange people who, like in a Conrad novel, tried to reproduce their boring and Cartesian European lives in the tropics. Today they are almost all in ruins and the vines and bushes devour what were once gardens and facades of Parisian pretensions.

Nosy Iranja, two islets covered in vegetation and joined by a two-kilometre stretch of sand. jordi easy (GETTY IMAGES)

Nosy Be has dream beaches, hotels of all kinds —from cheap backpackers to luxurious bungalows made of exotic wood— and a good tourist infrastructure. The perfect place to rest for a few days at the end of the trip. And from where you can take boat trips to other nearby islets. One of them is Nosy Komba, where a community of fishermen lives and now earns more money selling souvenirs and showing tourists the lemurs that live in a nearby forest. You can also visit Nosy Tanikely, a round, compact island crowned by a plume of lush vegetation, just as a castaway in a comic book might have imagined it, where the boat’s crew prepares lobsters, shrimp and grilled fish for visitors on the beach. Or Nosy Iranja, two islets covered in vegetation and joined by a two-kilometre stretch of sand that is only visible at low tide and where, no matter how many tourist boats there are, you will believe you are in that paradise that we have all dreamed of at some time, however hackneyed this literary figure may be.

