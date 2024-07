Mexico City.- What you have to see in Paris 2024, this Thursday, July 25.

The sports agenda:

Football / Women

Spain vs. Japan

9:00 a.m. / TUDN / Claro Sports

Canada vs. New Zealand

9:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

Nigeria vs. Brazil

11:00 a.m. / TUDN / Claro Sports

Germany vs. Australia

11:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

France vs. Colombia

13:00 h / TUDN / Claro Sports

United States vs. Zambia

13:00 h / Claro Sports

Rugby 7 / Men

Samoa vs. Kenya

6:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

Argentina vs. Australia

6:30 a.m. / Claro Sports

United States vs. Uruguay

7:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

Fiji vs. France

7:30 a.m. / Claro Sports

South Africa vs. Japan

8:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

New Zealand vs. Ireland

8:30 a.m. / Claro Sports

Handball / Women

Spain vs. Brazil

6:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

Germany vs. Korea

8:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

Hungary vs. France

11:00 a.m. / Claro Sports

Norway vs. Sweden

13:00 h / Claro Sports

Archery

Qualifier

Men’s Individual

1:30 a.m. / Claro Sports and TUDN

6:15 a.m. / Claro Sports

