Located in the Sierra Norte de Cádiz, Olvera has become the Rural Capital 2021, an initiative promoted by the rural accommodation platform Rural Getaway. The town of Cadiz has managed to prevail over the other nine finalists —Daroca (Zaragoza), Yeste (Albacete), Taramundi (Asturias), Cuacos de Yuste (Cáceres), Aia (Gipuzkoa), Chelva (Valencia), Sepúlveda (Segovia), Ortigueira (A Coruña) and La Baronia de Rialb (Lleida) – by obtaining 21,794 votes, 18% of the 120,781 participants in the vote. The figure far exceeds that registered in previous editions, and Olvera takes the witness of the Cantabrian town of Potes.

Keep reading

#Olvera #Spanish #capital #rural #tourism