Life and death are an indissoluble amalgam for humanity. Right now, death is in season and we may all be feeling a little more nostalgic. This time evokes deep feelings for those who experience a significant loss, although, on the other hand, some people also manage to live with the memory in a humorous and enlightening way. The important thing is to stay healthy while we are still in this world.

However, grief is probably one of the most complex moments for human beings. Absences, the ability to accept reality, the assimilation of new opportunities, the management of emotions are important, quite difficult processes. So any work that evokes help that is sustained as support or accompaniment to this is appreciated.

At the end of the day, Nobody explains to us what there is after love. Sometimes, what you love disappears forever, other times, despite being there, you would not be able to recognize it.

Grief is a complex process that involves learning to let go while one feels fulfillment with this decision. Letting go does not mean forgetting, but remembering will not imprison your life in a bad way either. And although they are complex topics, those of us who enjoy anime should know the titles that focus on these topics.

The anime that explains this type of emotional journey with fantastic and even humorous nuances is truly impressive and important to review. Who will you meet beyond the journey that was your life? Or do you need to get away from someone you love to start a new life? Regardless of what it is, Emotional journeys in anime are important for everyone, because we can learn from them for our lives; and Frieren: beyond the journey It is a fundamental exponent that reminded us of what we should appreciate more every day. Without further ado, I will tell you about the selection of emotional journey anime that help us rethink grief, love and pain.

The best emotional journey anime — Duel

Trip to Agartha

It is a film by director Makoto Shinaki and, in fact, it is part of the universe that frames a large part of the films. Not obviously, but there are very interesting hints.

Agartha is another world, below ours, in which other people live. Have you ever thought that maybe your soul mate is from another world and that’s why you haven’t found them here? Imagine that she is from Agartha, but don’t imagine that you meet her and then she dies, because you could end up like our protagonist; and perhaps you would take a path to the world of the dead, beyond Agartha, to see if you are able to see the person you love again.

Trip to Agartha It proposes several interesting messages, on the one hand, the fact of meeting a person for a brief moment and feeling the unmatched connection that you have not felt for your partner for years. A wonderful idea and quite real, At some point you will know.

On the other hand, it also dazzles us on a magical journey – similar to that of Frieren— in which both protagonists advance through the world resisting, while also working on a farewell after the adventure.

Death Parade

A beautiful professional skater worked for a long time to achieve several of her goals. However, she still young, she will die. After this she will arrive at a place prior to the final destination, and of course, to the classic event of the trial.

However, he will not move forward, he will stay for a moment next to the bartender in charge and witness several people’s duels – for their own lives -; while in turn, She tries to say goodbye to herself.

If you died today, would you be ready to be judged for the things you did? Are you ready to say goodbye to yourself?

Although it is not the classic trip, we could not say that there is no adventure. So you should definitely watch it after Frieren.

March Comes in Like a Lion

Sometimes we say that life is difficult, that our partner cheated on us, or that we are very lonely because all our friends have already gotten a girlfriend, among other complaints.

However, being completely alone in the world is something quite different and much denser.

The protagonist of March Comes in Like a Lion He battles daily with his loneliness and pain as he struggles to pay his bills. Although, it should be noted, he is a brave and brilliant shogi player.

However, life is not always so terrible, and it will put you on the path of a family of girls who are sisters, and also struggle every day with their orphanhood.

The young women will give him a new family shelter and help him see life with more color. Without a doubt, it is an anime as interesting as Frieren.

Forest of Piano

A young orphan will have to find his way in the middle of a forest, a very cool place that houses a piano where he must learn to play the best melodies.

However, the most interesting thing, in addition to its own essence and desires, is the situation of orphanhood and the bond that is created with others. Particularly with the peer he will deal with and the teacher he will meet. The differences will only make you improve in a hostile environment.

This adventure has a narrative that is both tender and emotional, of course, it will touch the most sensitive chords of your heart.

Suzume no Tojimari

Suzume no Tojimari is a film by Makoto Shinkai in which our protagonist has lost her mother since she was little. From that moment on he lives with his aunt and strives to stay happy.

One day, a handsome young man will come to her small town and unintentionally show her a fantastic world – but it is so dazzling because it is supernatural. The boy is in charge of taking care of the various doors that prevent the passage of chaotic energies that can generate natural disasters in the world.

However, when they meet, the protagonist will accidentally remove one of the objects that the boy seeks to place in strategic places, and in this way she will release a god who should protect the energy.

The young man will be the one who must fill that role for that moment and will be petrified, the protagonist will begin a journey in which she will meet again with her own pain while building a new and precious love.

Suzume’s duel path is very bright and filled with the action of Frieren. Definitely a phenomenal title.

So you see, there is a lot to explore on such a sensitive and interesting topic.

Where can I watch Frieren?

Frieren: beyond the journey is available on Crunchyroll. It is rumored that it could have 25 to 28 episodes in its first season. Its manga has 111 chapters compiled in 11 volumes. It’s a complete success, and it has fabulous animation, have you seen it yet?

