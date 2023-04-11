This article reveals important events of ‘Succession’ season 4.

The third episode of ‘Succession’ has caused an earthquake. Many are already claiming Emmy Awards for an entire cast that has demonstrated its talent once again in this installment. From the time Logan’s death is announced until the end of the episode, 45 minutes pass in which a multitude of feelings, some contradictory, come together so that all the characters are portrayed. We hear various farewells: some are banal, broken, sincere, hasty, and also strategic. The dramatic power of this chapter is also due to the writing team, led by Jesse Armstrong, and director Mark Mylod.

Heir by heir, according to the order in which they find out, we break down those reactions that so well illustrate the difficulty of the Roys to express what they feel.

Roman Roy “Sorry, I don’t know what to say”

When someone you love dies suddenly, you try to remember the last words they said to you, and they may not have been the most loving ones. Or even worse: he may have left them on tape. The last question that Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) throws at his father via answering machine is definitive: “Are you a bastard?” Minutes later, he receives a call from Tom to tell him that Logan is in very bad shape. That is where the confusion begins.

Roman is the first to hear the news, seconds later he activates speakerphone and Kendall joins the conversation. But the children are in the sea and the father is in the air, so there are connection failures and the information does not flow. Roman then goes through a first phase of nervousness in which ideas fail him (“Can you breathe without a heart?”) and words do not come out (“Do you have that fucking machine?” He says, referring to the defibrillator).

Roman, before the news about the death of his father.



CR







When Tom offers to put the phone to Logan’s ear, it takes Roman a few seconds to understand that he’s offering him a goodbye. These will be the last words, although his father will not hear them. He wanders around the room, he goes to a corner and deactivates the handsfree:

“Hello, dad… I hope you are well. Don’t worry. You’re going to be fine because you’re a beast. And you’re going to win because you always do. And you are good. You are a good person, a good father. You are a very good father. You did well… No. Sorry, I don’t know what to say.

You are talking to the same person who, ten minutes earlier, you reproached for having manipulated you throughout your life. It’s been a few seconds of inertia, of playing the role of the good son, but Roman can’t continue. He disposes of the phone as if it were burning in his hands and hands it over to Kendall. Later, sitting next to his brothers, he will wonder aloud if he ever said ‘I love you’. I think so, Kendall comforts him, but we know he didn’t do it.

Roman’s last reaction is to deny reality. Since no doctor has confirmed the tycoon’s death, for him he is still not dead, at least “clinically speaking.” That is why it is understood that already at the airport Roman is the only one who gets on the plane. To believe it, he needs to see his father’s dead body with his own eyes.

Kendall “I can not to forgive you”

While Roman has a harder time dealing with the news, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) takes action sooner. At first both share stammering and disbelief, but the first heir in the line of succession is more pragmatic. Kendall insists on talking to the pilot, calls his secretary to locate the doctors, and finally asks Frank to be honest and tell him if Logan is alive or not. He is able to face the truth. He will also be the one to leave the room and, dazed, with teary eyes and snot on his face, look for Shiv to give him the news.

When it’s her turn to say goodbye, Kendall receives the phone from Roman. In his words there is affection, but there is no forgiveness:

“Don’t give up, okay? You’ll be fine. Just know that we love you, dad, okay? We love you. I love you Papa. Really. I love you vale? And nothing happens. Even if you… I don’t know. I can’t forgive you, but that. But… Nothing happens. And I love you”.



Kendall, on the phone to hear from her father.



CR







Throughout the chapter, little by little, Kendall is landing the strategic vision, even going so far as to apologize for thinking about business or logistical details. She calls for calm and makes her brothers see that it is a historic day. Whatever they do, they will be remembered for it.

Perhaps to compensate for this effectiveness and ‘give him’ a more emotional moment, the last image of the episode is his. We see him on the runway, several meters from the plane, keeping that insurmountable distance from his father (whether dead or alive). Logan’s body descends the ladder and Kendall, now yes, receives that pain.

Shiv “I love you, bitch…”

The first thing Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook) says when Kendall searches for her with a scowl on her face is “Mom?” He clarifies that no, that the patient is Logan. Barely forty seconds later, Shiv is in a room alone with his two brothers, with the news of his dying father and with a cell phone in his hand through which his ex-husband is speaking.

At first, it’s hard for him to understand what’s going on. He asks them over and over again if she has died or not, until he is almost speechless. “It’s weird, but you talk to him,” Roman tells him. She is very nervous, agitated, with trembling hands, she pays attention to him:

“Dad? Daddy? I love you. Don’t die please. Not now. I love you, bitch… God! No… There’s no forgiveness for what… But… Shit. I don’t know. I love you. And nothing happens. It’s okay, dad. Don’t worry. I love you. Tea…”



Shiv tells the media about his father’s death.



CR







When everyone seems to be digesting the news in their own way, Shiv reproaches her brothers for not letting her know sooner, feeling that they have robbed her of those last few minutes with her father. Even Kerry, Logan’s lover, has been able to talk longer with him than her own daughter…

Another important moment that marks his reaction is his refusal to have the press release written by a third party. She protects the last name and the presence of the three brothers. The note is written in her fist and her handwriting on a piece of paper that she will read in front of the media. These are already much more thoughtful, solid words. Words intended for the markets and not so much for the person: «This nation has lost a passionate champion and an American titan. And we to a father we loved.

After the speech, Shiv hugs Tom and that night the two leave the airport together. She is the only one of the three who does not stay to see how the body of her father is transferred. Logan might not like the gesture, but she knows he can’t be mad anymore.

The voice of Connor (Alan Ruck) complaining about “crazy pie” sneaks into the dueling room by chance. If not for that, who knows how long it would take the three brothers to remember that, deep down, the Roys are 4 horsemen. Kendall and Shiv pull Con away from the party to tell him. “He never appreciated me” is the first thing he blurts out. Second thing: “I never made him proud of me.”



Connor with his future wife, Willa.



CR







The great scene of this character, whom we got to know a little more about in the previous episode, comes with the conversation he has with his fiancée Willa. They must decide whether to cancel the wedding, even if it means it never takes place. “My father has died and I feel old,” he is sincere, who is afraid of the possibility that she, years younger, will abandon him.

Connor and Willa get married, they have their happy ending. It’s a nice way to compensate a character overshadowed by the charisma of the rest. For Con, continuing with the relationship is the way to break the bond with his father and vindicate himself as a man who no longer needs validation. In his case, actions speak louder than words.