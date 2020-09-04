This is a first of this five-year term which owes nothing to chance. Emmanuel Macron seizes the 150eanniversary of the proclamation of the Third Republic, this Friday, September 4, for a return which, after the announcement of the stimulus plan on Thursday, is intended to be access to the ” republican patriotism “, Ahead of the presentation in the fall of a bill against” separatism“. It is before presiding over a naturalization ceremony staged for the occasion that the Head of State speaks from the Pantheon. His speech comes after a summer marked by a security escalation and a government race for shallots with the right and the far right. Barely appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex and his triptych “responsibility, secularism, authority” set the tone, soon followed by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who put on his Sarkozy costume multiplying the trips and denunciations of an alleged “ewildly “. A way of giving pledges to the right while putting the emphasis on a debate in which the RN is comfortable and is preparing for the clash for 2022. Its executives are not mistaken. The promotion of our ideas – the wilderness, localism, sovereignty -, even by others, gives our activists a lot of hope for the future. “, Welcomes Laurent Jacobelli, spokesperson for Marine Le Pen’s party, who did not fail to speak on this subject Thursday, on the eve of the presidential speech.

“ It will be a firm speech to unite behind the Republic “, we said Thursday at the Elysee, where it was estimated that “ is time to remind the French what it means to be a citizen in the Republic” (read also: Macron plays Father Fouettard of the Republic).

