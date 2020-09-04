This is a first of this five-year term which owes nothing to chance. Emmanuel Macron seizes the 150eanniversary of the proclamation of the Third Republic by Léon Gambetta, this Friday, September 4, for a return which, after the announcement of the recovery plan on Thursday, is intended to be access to the ” republican patriotism “, Ahead of the presentation in the fall of a bill against” separatism“. It is before presiding over a naturalization ceremony staged for the occasion that the Head of State speaks from the Pantheon. His speech comes after a summer marked by a security escalation and a government race for shallots with the right and the far right. Barely appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex and his triptych “responsibility, secularism, authority” set the tone, soon followed by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who put on his Sarkozy costume multiplying the trips and denunciations of an alleged “ewildly “. A way of giving pledges to the right while putting the emphasis on a debate in which the RN is comfortable and is preparing for the clash for 2022. Its executives are not mistaken. The promotion of our ideas – the wilderness, localism, sovereignty -, even by others, gives our activists a lot of hope for the future. “, Welcomes Laurent Jacobelli, spokesperson for Marine Le Pen’s party, who did not fail to speak on this subject Thursday, on the eve of the presidential speech.

“ It will be a firm speech to unite behind the Republic “, we said Thursday at the Elysee, where it was estimated that “ is time to remind the French what it means to be a citizen in the Republic” (read also: Macron plays Father Fouettard of the Republic).

Here is what to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s intervention:

– 10:36 am: end of Emmanuel Macron’s speech at the Panthéon, closed by La Marseillaise interpreted by the heart of the French army.

– 10:34 am: Emmanuel Macron is now addressing “our youth in France to whom (he) wishes to love the Republic with an intact passion. (…) This is she who made you born free. Every time the flag is on the ground, it will have to be hoisted“, he judges for the students present at the Pantheon.”Being French is never just an identity, it’s a citizenship“adds the Head of State referring for the umpteenth time to the duties attached to it.

– 10h31: “Our language is what holds our people together, our history“, believes Emmanuel Macron, citing Charles Peguy and his”the Republic … our kingdom of France“, to demonstrate that the idea predates the Revolution.”The Republic begins, you understood, long before the Republic itself because its values ​​are rooted in our history“, he believes besides. An exaltation of history up to the monarchy -“As a whole, always. The coronation of Reims and the Federation Day“- which is reminiscent of an exit, dated 2015, of the one who was then preparing to become the candidate Macron:”In French politics, this absentee is the figure of the king, whom I fundamentally believe that the French people did not want death. The Terror created an emotional, imaginary, collective void: the king is no longer there! We then tried to reinvest this void, to place other figures in it: these are the Napoleonic and Gaullist moments, notably“, judged this one in Le 1 Hebdo.

– 10:29 am: On the fraternity, the Head of State begins by evoking security, a whole symbol: “Force the law, never arbitrariness. Those who attack the police, elected officials will not pass“. The tone is intended to be martial in line with government speeches in recent weeks while a series of news items has given rise to an escalation with the extreme right over an alleged”wildly“(Read also: When the government follows in the footsteps of the far right).”Fraternity rests on each citizen and not simply on a State which would give rights“, continues the president, according to a design dear to the liberal right.”The Republic does not debunk statues, one does not choose a part of France, one chooses France (…) To become French is to marry her whole“, he then asserts about a debate reopened in the wake of the global movement against racism and police violence after the assassination of George Floyd. The president has selective memory since streets named after torturers and of collaborators were indeed renamed, the question not being limited to the knowledge of the history of France but to the promotion of some of its characters in the public space.

– 10:25 am: On equality, Emmanuel Macron mentions the “Social republic“, citing pell-mell”Péguy, Jaurès, Blum, Mendès France“.”Each citizen must be able to build his life by his work by his merit, we are still too far from this ideal. (…) equal opportunities are not yet a reality in our republic “, he continues on this theme promising to go “further, stronger in the coming weeks” on this “priority of this five-year period“, wielding a concept used by the liberals to veil the forest of inequalities. A method already used in his speech on June 14, during which they dismissed the young people mobilized against racism and police violence to the rank of”separatists“.”But equality, too, is a block. Rights, duties“, immediately warns the president:” la Republic because it is indivisible does not admit any separatist adventure“. The presentation of a”anti-separatism bill“from”this autumn“is confirmed. A theme that Emmanuel Macron tried to set in motion last February in Mulhouse in the heart of the social mobilization against the pension reform, and that he is reinviting in the debate while the social consequences of the crisis sanitation could stir up anger.

– 10:22 am: Emmanuel Macron declines his speech according to the motto of the Republic. On freedom, he puts forward secularism: “ce unique regime in the world which guarantees the freedom to believe or not to believe. But which is not separable from a freedom of expression going as far as the right to blasphemy“, he said, mentioning the attacks of January 2015, the trial of which opened this week.”To be French is always to be on the side of the freedom fighters. And more so when renunciations thrive, when censorship increases“, he concludes on this topic.

– 10:19 am: “It is your turn now, beyond your origins, to write your lives in the Republic (…) to fully endorse the clothes of a French citizen, by lifting yourself beyond yourselves“, assures the president before presiding over his vision of citizenship:”duties and rights, but always duties first“.”The Republic is always fragile, always precarious, it must be a combat of each dawn, a conquest of each day“, he continues thus delivering his”definition” of “republican patriotism“.

– 10:15 am: Emmanuel Macron addresses naturalized people “Léon Gambetta, whose words we have heard, was like you: the son of an immigrant, recently naturalized. French of mixed blood. It was he, however, who resuscitated the Republic, that political regime of freedom under which we have lived for 150 years. There are so many other Léon Gambetta“, launches the president before evoking the course of Marie Curie, Joséphine Baker, Félix Eboué or even Gisèle Halimi.”A national tribute will soon be paid in the courtyard of the Invalides“to Gisèle Halimi”disappeared this summer“, announced the president.

– 10h13: the presidential intervention which must be followed by a naturalization ceremony is preceded by the reading by a schoolgirl of the text of the proclamation of the Third Republic by Léon Gambetta on September 4, 1870 from the Paris City Hall after the defeat of Emperor Napoleon III at Sedan against the Prussian armies.

– 10:08 am: the president’s speech expected at 10 am a few minutes late. The entourage of the Head of State said that it should be quite brief, about fifteen minutes.