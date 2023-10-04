Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 08:39



People who are in a job search period should know some recommendations to make their resume stand out from other candidates. The first step is that the information that appears on your resume is organized. The data that human resources professionals are most interested in are: name, training, current job position, start date and completion of previous job.

In addition to presenting detailed information and choosing a standard font, you must indicate your experience. This information is very relevant, since it will help you create your professional profile. Don’t forget to highlight those jobs that are related to the one you want to get now.

It is also essential that the training you have appear, although you must learn to organize it. Include only that information that makes you suitable for the job you are looking for. Languages, computer skills or personal qualities should appear on your resume, but less highlighted. Other information that may surprise the company where you want to find a job could be: your professional achievements, defining why you chose your career or what your work priorities and expectations are.

The lecturer in Social Psychology of Work and Organizations from the Psychology and Educational Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) lists a series of keys to succeeding in the labor market. This professor explains that, although the curriculum is still important, experts recommend complementing it with multimedia elements that help it stand out from the rest. He also recommends five keys when looking for work:

1. Expand the network of contacts.

2. Highlight extra-work activities, such as volunteering or international stays. Another characteristic of Human Resources departments today is that they especially value everything that can be observable.

3. Customize the presentation. Adapt your resume and cover letter for each job you apply for, highlighting skills relevant to that position and that specific company.

4. Maintain a digital footprint according to what you want to demonstrate to the company. Human Resources departments often search on Google for their applicants for a vacant position.

5. Be persistent and patient. “Learning from each process, from each interview and from each mistake we make in preparing the CV,” recalls the UOC professor.