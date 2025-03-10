03/10/2025



Updated at 4:55 p.m.





Aging is an inevitable process that starts at the same time in which it is born and that begins to accelerate from the age of 40. It is something that cannot be removed or dodged, but there is the possibility of delaying physical and mental deterioration, extending the longevity and face the following section of life with more health, energy and vitality.

The advances in science, medicine and technology that have made life expectancy increase every year. But it should be taken into account that it is also possible to act from individuality by adopting healthy habits. One of those who has greater scientific evidence about its impact on health is the practice of exercise.

Although for many people the fact of turning 40 may imply only a number José Ruiz, personal coach and CEO of Malaga entertainment (@MalagaEntrena) affects that it is precisely at this stage when they occur Changes in metabolism to those who should pay greater attention. «From this age, the loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia) accelerates, recovery is slower and hormones They begin to play a different role, “he says.

To this we must add, as the Fitness expert adds, which is also in this decade when the most demanding family and work situations are given that are many times leading to leaving aside the practice of exercise due to the lack of time, stress, family care and mental burden.









That is why the coach insists that at this stage it is essential to train intelligently to stay strong, active and with energy. To do this, it proposes some of the priorities that must be taken into account especially at this stage:

1. Prioritize strength training. “Training with weights or your own body weight is not optional, it is a necessity,” he explains. According to the Malaga enteen CEO, muscle loss accelerates aging, decreases the quality of life and increases the risk of injuries. That is why he explains that the most advisable to stay healthy and strong is to achieve good levels of muscle mass. “To do compound exercises such as squats, dead weight, flexions and dominated to work large muscle groups and maintain strength is vital to highlight above all the functionality of the body,” he says.

2. Less volume, more intensity. “From 40 you don’t need to train more, but better,” he recalls. Instead of making marathon gym sessions and spending many hours there, it is better to bet on short but effective training. With 3-4 days a week with training of 45-60 minutes or even shorter it is enough to progress without overloading the body.

3. Smart cardioinstead of burning with long and exhausting sessions. As Ruiz advises, the HIIT (high intensity intervals training) is a good option to keep the heart and improve resistance without losing muscle. Of course, it has to be adapted to the person and it can also be combined with fast walks or low intensity sessions to keep the body’s percentage at bay, according to Matiza.

4. Mobility and recovery. From 40 years and older, mobility becomes a very important factor to avoid injuries. It is important to devote time to stretching, yoga or mobility for the joints to work well. “The joint health And wide ranges of movements are vital to be healthy for many years and be able to bend out or make efforts without problems, ”he clarifies.

5. Nutrition focused on longevity. The diet plays a fundamental role, since it is how we nurture and rebuild our body. It is advisable to prioritize protein to maintain muscle, real foods to avoid inflammation and make sure that the intake of healthy fats and micronutrients is sufficient without exceeding, since with the slowdown in metabolism it tends to accumulate fat faster and without sometimes the person being aware of it.

Adequate nutrients from the age of 40 The stage between 40 and 50 is an adequate time to protect the points that can be weaker, as Dr. María Amaro, an expert in nutrition and creator of the Amaro Method of weight loss, recalls that at this stage the hormonal changes, the slowdown of metabolism and the loss of muscle mass. The proper calcium and vitamin D intake will contribute to protecting bone health while folic acid and vitamin B12 will be a shield for the cardiovascular system. Magnesium and potassium will avoid muscle aches and cramps and also protect against anxiety. The contributions of vitamins A, C, D and E will also be fundamental to avoid premature aging of cells and prevent the appearance of diseases. It will be especially important at this stage the consumption of proteins, from lean meats, skimmed dairy and legumes, as well as healthy fats such as virgin olive oil and nuts such as nuts. They are also advisable plant foods that include good doses of vitamins, minerals and water. It should also be noted that some women begin to experience decreased hormones (estrogens) prior to menopause, which makes insulin increase. And to this we must add that thyroid hormone levels decrease. “This combination increases the appetite and makes it eat more and that they burn less calories,” he says. And not only that but, as it reveals, this translates into an accumulation of greater fat around the abdomen, which causes them to increase the chances of suffering a cardiovascular problem. Do not forget that women lose muscle mass at this stage twice faster than man and that most of this loss occurs in the abdomen muscles, which, again, implies a greater increase in abdominal fat. And on this point the expert remembers that it is strict diets (with low calories to lose weight in a short period of time) that cause a greater loss of muscle mass.

The most effective mentality

Training for health, well -being and quality of life should be a priority objective. The key to this, according to the CEO of Malaga entertainment, is in consistency: to train intelligence, listen to the body and stay active every day. But also for him the most important lies in enjoy Of the process, as explained, the mind plays a fundamental role at this stage. «We not only talk about motivation, but about the ability to adapt to changes without frustrating. The patience and the discipline They become key allies, ”he reveals.

Therefore, what the coach proposes is to change the focus: instead of focusing on what can no longer be done the same as before, it is convenient to direct attention towards strengths and to everything that can be improved to feel better on a day -to -day basis.

«Now time begins to play against and the time comes when aging, wrinkles, lack of energy, fatigue and lower performance spend an invoice. That is why learning to manage the stress is basic then the Cortisolstress hormone can affect sleep, as well as recovery and muscle gain, ”says Ruiz. Thus, incorporate habits such as meditationthe Deep breathing or simply disconnect From the phone before sleeping they can be small actions that make a big difference.

It also recommends cultivating a Growth mentality. “Accept that progress can be slower, but that each small improvement counts and staying surrounded by people with a positive mentality and focused on health helps reinforce habits and maintain motivation,” recommends the coach. In fact, the expert invites through the advice he shares in his YouTube channel to stop underestimating the power to fix realistic and attainable objectives. “Whether to improve mobility, increase strength or simply feel with more energy, each goal achieved reinforces self -confidence and motivates us to move on,” he says.

And if I never exercised, can I start at 40?

It is never too late to start, because the most important thing, as recommended by the coach, is to take the first step and be constant. For all people who want to start at this age in exercise practice, the expert provides the following guidelines:

1. Begin little by little. You should not attempt radical changes at once. Ideally, start with short exercise sessions (30 minutes) and then increase progressively.

2. Focus on activities enjoy them. To exercise, do not go to the gym. Walking, swimming, dancing or hiking also count as physical activity. The important thing is to move. Also the hiking and active tourism in nature They are excellent options to work cardiovascular resistance.

3. Improve the feedingbut without obsessions. You can start by reducing ultraprocessed and sugars and then increasing proteins, vegetables and healthy fats in the diet.

4. Priorar the rest Night You should try to sleep between 7-9 hours to improve recovery and performance.

5. Convert the exercise into habit. The key is regularity. Planning training as an investment in health and not as an obligation can help change the focus.

In conclusion for all those people who approach the 40 or who have already surpassed the coach, remember that adapting their training, taking care of food, protecting against stress and caring for rest can contribute to living more and better. “Age is not an excuse, it is one more reason to train with head and continue growing,” Ruiz brings.