Tomorrow’s elections will leave a new government in Madrid, but also other relevant signs at the regional and national level. Here is a chronological review of the key data of the day.

1. What about participation. Polls don’t agree on how many people will go to vote; some speak of 68% (a little more than normal in some autonomous communities) and others raise that figure to 75% (at the level of general ones). Nor would I take it for granted that a massive influx necessarily benefits the left, as has been repeated in the campaign.

Of course, that is a possibility. We know that lower-middle income neighborhoods vote less, and that they vote more for the left, so it will surely help the parties of that bloc if they vote en masse. But participation can rise elsewhere and have other effects: in the general elections of April 2019, 80% of the people of Madrid voted and the right won there by 10 points over the left. In the November replay, 70% voted and the right won again by 7 points.

My warning when the first participation data arrives is the same as always: calm down. Speculations from the figure at noon or even at 20.00 are usually futile (then anything happens). This time it is added that it will be voted on Tuesday. On that we have a piece of information – left voters declare more difficulties for voting during the week – but in truth we know little about the effects of this novelty.

2. The count starts: do Citizens have options? We will know soon if Edmundo Bal’s party is out of the distribution of seats. If you start very weak in the scrutiny, close to 2% or 3% in votes, you will have a difficult time regaining the ground you need. Its entry is one of the possible surprises of the 4-M, but if it is ruled out, the count will be a duel between two figures: the sum of seats of PP and Vox (73 according to the polls) and that of PSOE, Más Madrid and Podemos (64).

In video, the keys to pay attention to on 4-M, by Kiko Llaneras.VIDEO: PAULA CASADO | GRAPHICS: NELLY RAGUA

3. On the count, a pattern: it usually starts better on the left. In Madrid, the usual thing has been for the left-wing parties to start well, and that as the scrutiny progresses, the right goes up. These regularities are broken, but this is what happened in 2015 and 2019. The most practical thing to do on election night is to look at the trend. If a party wins seats when the vote goes up from 10% to 20%, the chances are that it will continue to rise afterward.

How long do seats dance? There are usually quite a few changes before the 50% counted vote is reached. Then it depends: sometimes there is still a lot of movement up to 80% and other times not. Again, it is helpful to look at the trend.

4. Who is going to rule. This is the obvious question mark. Not all elections are resolved on electoral night, because the result leaves alternatives and they are negotiated later, but in Madrid it is likely that the Government will be almost closed on 4-M itself. In essence there are four options: (1) that PP and Vox get 69 seats and have a majority; (2) that PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos do it; (3) that these two blocks tie 68 deputies; or (4) that Ciudadanos is decisive.

5. Measure the right-hand moment. If the polls are correct and the right wing does win, a key will be to measure the magnitude of its victory. It is not as significant that the sum of PP, Vox and Cs exceeds the left by 3 points or that it does so by 12. To judge it, it is useful to have the 2019 results as a reference: the right won by 10 points in the general April of that year, by 3 in the regional elections in May and by 7 in the general elections in November.

6. The new equilibrium within each block. On the left, the fundamental question is how far the PSOE falls, which was around 27% in all the 2019 elections, but which polls now place around 21%. If it resists worse (or better) than expected, different readings will be made, also at the national level. The rest of the forces will be judged with the bar of the last autonomic ones: Más Madrid defends a 15% of votes that Iñigo Errejón obtained and Podemos a 5% or 6%.

Deeper will be the rearrangement on the right. The PP will absorb a large part of the electorate of a Citizens that dissolves, but not only that: it will also recover, presumably, many votes that went to Vox. Santiago Abascal’s party achieved 9% of the votes in the regional elections of May 2019 and up to 18% -in Madrid- for the general elections of that fall.

The day after the elections, one of the most interesting detailed analyzes will be to find out which voters exactly the PP recovers. The polls say that they are people between 35 and 55 years old, of medium-high income. If so, we can confirm it by putting the magnifying glass on the vote street by street.

