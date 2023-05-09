If you don’t keep buying new ones, you protect the environment – and your wallet. This applies above all to the purchase of smartphones and other small electronic devices. Which providers are there and what consumers should pay attention to.

Dhe weight of 6800 Eiffel Towers – that’s how heavy, 50 million tons, weighs the mountain of electronic waste that accumulated in the world in 2018. And it’s getting higher and higher, as Ruth Preywisch, a specialist in sustainable consumption at the Rhineland-Palatinate consumer advice center, recently made clear in a consumer protection seminar.

According to this, the forecast for 2050 is 120 million tons. “So there are good reasons to buy used,” said the speaker with regard to the impact on the climate and environment. Because not only are climate-damaging greenhouse gases produced during the manufacture of every new device, in addition to valuable raw materials there are also critical substances in them that pollute the environment after they are thrown away when they are dismantled.