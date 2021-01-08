Happy new year, and welcome to the first Eurogamer next-gen news cast of 2021! With the video game industry slowly kicking into gear, there’s not a huge amount of news to run through this week. So, we thought it the perfect time to discuss what we’re looking forward to this year, from potential new hardware to games yet to be announced.

Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips returns from a one-week news cast hiatus to tell us why he’s proper excited about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which we expect later in 2021 – on a more powerful Switch?

With Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent still on holiday, we’re joined this week by Eurogamer guides writer Lottie Lynn, who’s played Runescape for 15 years and intends to very much continue to play the great old MMO throughout 2021. But as a self-confessed Tolkien “purist”, Lottie is also looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

As for me, I chat about 2021’s Call of Duty, which I suspect will be developed by Sledgehammer, and Cyberpunk 2077. That’s not a troll, I promise!

SW! Join Lottie, Tom and me for the latest Eurogamer next-gen news cast in the video below. We’d love to have you!