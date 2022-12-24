Leon, Guanajuato.- Christmas is coming If you are thinking about what to give a teenager, we give you some ideas that may be useful.

Clothes:

Most teenagers tend to like clothes. It is part of the definition of their style and by looking at clothes and accessories that most of the time they cannot use but that help them to form their own image. It is not bad to help them in this process.

For this reason, a good gift can be to look at something that they are passionate about and give it to them for Christmas.

Some sport:

If you are fans of any type of sport or dance, this is the message, the answer, that hobby will serve to give them sets of sportswear.

You can also give away accessories such as beautiful boxes to store accessories, running bracelets, elastic bands, sports bags, beautiful tennis shoes.

Find your idols:

All teenagers have idols who they love and who know all their tastes. Many of the idols are singers or influencers, they do concerts, events or festivals from time to time.

It is not a bad thing to research which celebrities this teenager admires and find out what kind of gift related to him or her you can give him or her. Sometimes it can be reading books or clothing collections.

Electronics:

Any electronic device will always be a good idea. There are electronic devices that can be useful even for school. Headphones are a good idea, and if there are online classes, even better, or wireless ones for the phone so you can exercisemaybe a portable battery so they don’t run out of battery when they go around.

Maybe a camera or Gopro type or a smartwatch, if they like sports or we want to promote that area.