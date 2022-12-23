The Christmas it is a date that imagines abundance, in theory, everything is full of lights, food and laughter. It is the time for meetings with friends, family, co-workers and couples. Celebrations involve details and gifts, and when you appreciate your ties a lot, you tend to worry about the glory of your gifts. And while any gift will be welcome, an epic gift requires more care. Therefore, if you have an otaku friend and you don’t know anything about it, it may be a bit difficult for you. This is the main reason for this article, what to give an otaku for Christmas?

Before you start, remember that A little gift is important only because of all the intention that it entails. So don’t worry too much.

Something general is that an otaku is probably not the biggest fan of Christmas, but they will appreciate a gift from one of their favorite characters at any time. If you know what your otaku’s favorite anime is, you can give him a keychain, a mug, a poster, or some stickers. I assure you that it will give you a lot of happiness.

Although, if you’re going for something a little more special and have some data about your target’s possessions, you might risk a little more. Next we will tell you our infallible options. The first three can fit low budgets, while the last ones could inevitably be higher:

Source: Ufotable

1. sleeve

We all love manga, but they’re expensive enough that we won’t be able to buy a whole series of zappers. So If you know what his ongoing sagas are, you can help complete his collection. You can also start a new one, giving him a new title, of course focusing on his tastes.

Source: Shueisha Young Jump Next

2. Sweets

Put together a bonus of Asian sweets, because we all love them. You can buy the classic kasugai gummies, some soda like ramune or Korean grape drinks, and the most requested sweet our highly appreciated pockys or pepero, the cookie sticks with different covers.

Some sweet plus a post-it wishing you positive things will be nice. Merry Christmas to your favorite otaku.

3. A subscription to a streaming service

A Crunchyroll subscription is a very effective thing – in case you don’t have -. Perhaps he was defeated or watched anime elsewhere, but it must be emphasized that the quality of the platform is another level, so it is definitely for the greater good of enjoying anime. Becoming a member of Crunchy will be favorable.

Source: Crunchyroll

4. A shirt

They say that otaku don’t bathe and that we walk like paint—always with the same clothes—, but at Christmas things change, a little, at least. so you can buy a printed t-shirt with one of your friend’s favorite characters. Rest assured that he will appreciate it.

The stores that offer variety are: acid pop, Latex mask Y Quiubolee.

If your otaku is a cosplayer, a specific accessory, wig or shirt is also useful for their next character.

5. A meal

If there is something that I appreciate, it is going to eat in beautiful places that offer a different experience. It will surely be much more expensive than the other options, but it will also be much more special. Discovering an Asian food place with your otaku friend at Christmas will be a fun, warm and unique experience: A memory for life. So go out for ramen, Chinese noodles or kimchi, in a place full of lights.

If you can find a themed cafe that would be great too.

Also, yesIf your friend wants to start in the culinary arts you can get rice, vinegars, sauces, seaweed, noodles, seasonings…

Source: Google

6. Collectible figures and funkos for otaku

Stuffed animals also come in here, and all kinds of figures —both collectibles and normal little ones and funkos—. Although, you should also know which characters he already has or if he prefers one aesthetic over another. It may not seem like it, but we appreciate the detail.

7. Oriental literature

Of course, remember that otaku are quintessential readers, so maybe you could venture out and give away a small title by Hiromi Kawakami, Haruki Murakami, Osamu Dazai, or Banana Yoshimoto.

Source: Tusquets

Source: Alfaguara

8. Classic objects

Collectible Asian weapons such as katanas…

Oriental kitchen utensils such as chopsticks, bowls, rice cooker…

We recommend: Best movies to watch at Christmas time

Christmas gifts for an otaku

If you don’t know the otaku well enough—perhaps you’re their secret friend in exchange for work—something more general and popular will probably work, go for something simple: Pokemon. They also serve sweets and even if you know what platform they play on, a video game money card would work – you might want a JRPG.

Make a little card, write a “tqm” and a “how cool that you are so freely and proudly otaku”. End, all set, one happy otaku for Christmas.

IMPORTANT: do not forget that otaku are more than thatFor example, coffee and little flowers make me happy. What makes your friends happy? Going to karaoke, eating cake, walking in the park or is it better to go cybergaming? Do they prefer chocolates, notebooks or CDs? It is a world of options.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.