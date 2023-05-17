The stories we found in the film “What to expect when you’re expecting” They are based on the popular book by the American writer Heidi Murkoff. This consists of the experiences of several couples who end up connecting and face different ups and downs during their pregnancy. The comedy tape was removed from Netflix at the beginning of 2022. Currently, you can find it on other streaming platforms. Continue reading to find out where to watch it ONLINE.

What is the plot of “What to expect when you are expecting”? Synopsis of the film

Without a doubt, no one is prepared to be a father or a mother and this film portrays it in the best way. “What to expect when you are expecting” tells the experiences of five couples who are looking forward to the arrival of their first baby. However, despite following guides, advice or books, things never happen as planned.

Some of these couples will have to give up what they love to do the most and face challenges they never imagined before. A long road towards the beginning of fatherhood and motherhood will be reflected in the 110 minutes of this production.

Where to see “What to expect when you’re expecting” ONLINE via STREAMING?

As we mentioned at the beginning, Netflix does not have this movie in its catalog. “What to expect when you’re expecting” (original film name) can be found on Huluthe subscription streaming service that belongs to Disney.

You can also see “What to expect when you’re expecting” on other online platforms, but with a charge for purchase or rent:

Apple TV

Prime Video

clear video

Rakuten TV

Google Play Movies.

What is the cast of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”?

The film “What to expect when you’re expecting” is directed by the English Kirk Jones and has an incredible cast that you will meet below.

Jennifer Lopez like the photographer Holly Castillo, who cannot procreate and plans to adopt.

like the photographer Holly Castillo, who cannot procreate and plans to adopt. Cameron Diaz like fitness addict Jules Baxter, who didn’t expect to get pregnant.

like fitness addict Jules Baxter, who didn’t expect to get pregnant. Elizabeth Banks like Wendy Cooper, owner of a baby shop.

like Wendy Cooper, owner of a baby shop. Anna Kendrick like Rosie Brenan, who gets pregnant after spending the night with a teenage friend.

like Rosie Brenan, who gets pregnant after spending the night with a teenage friend. brooklyn decker as Skyler Cooper, the young wife of Ramsey Cooper

as Skyler Cooper, the young wife of Ramsey Cooper Ben Falcone as Gary Cooper, Wendy’s husband.

as Gary Cooper, Wendy’s husband. Chace Crawford as Marco, father of Rosie’s son.

as Marco, father of Rosie’s son. Matthew Morrison as Evan Webber, Jules’s dance partner.

as Evan Webber, Jules’s dance partner. rodrigo santoro as Alex, Holly’s husband.