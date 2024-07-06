According to the criteria of

On this occasion, from the entity, They provided a document containing a complete guide for migrants who recently obtained their green card or visa with several the necessary help for their daily lifesuch as renting a home for the first time.

Request a rental: The entity details that property owners or managers may request that you complete a rental application form to verify that you actually have the money needed to pay the rent, and to avoid any type of conflict in that regard. Sign the rental contract: This is a legal document in which you, with your signature, certify that you agree to pay the rent in the agreed time and manner, as well as to keep the premises clean and in good condition, in addition to other particular issues that each contract may include. Pay the security deposit: Before you begin to occupy your new home, you will have to pay an amount generally equivalent to one month’s rent so that the owner can be sure that you will not leave the premises in poor condition. If the month passes and the home is still in good condition and without any broken objects, the deposit money will be returned to you. Pay other rental costs: In addition to the rental costs, you must also bear in mind that you will have to pay for utilities such as water, electricity, gas, heating or garbage collection. This information, if included in the rent, must be explicitly stated in the rental contract. Terminate the rental agreement: When you want to cancel your rental contract, you should know that you will have to pay your monthly rent until the end of the contract, even when you are not living in the property. If you do not comply with this requirement, your security deposit money will not be returned to you.

Migrants’ rights to rent a home in the United States

USCIS also informed immigrants that they have a list of rights that cannot be violated, meaning that a landlord can never refuse to rent to you based on who you are. You cannot be denied this possibility using any of the following causes as justification: your ethnicity or color, your place of birth, your skin color, a disability, your religion, among others..