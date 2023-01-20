Time to wrap up the year-end columns here in our international politics space. As we have done on previous occasions, we have raised some aspects and themes to keep an eye on in the coming year. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we get it wrong, but luckily, the hits are usually the majority. We close with some global aspects of importance in 2023.

war in ukraine

There is no end on the horizon for the conflict in Ukraine, with its many global effects. In the short term, we will likely see a renewed Russian offensive, against a Ukraine that is receiving a flood of military equipment from NATO countries. The Russian offensive, successful as it may be, will not succeed in dictating the terms of peace. The harsh reality is that the conflict has become a stalemate.

There is no more military victory possible for Russia, not with the tremendous losses the country has suffered and the military support Ukraine receives. There is also no possibility of Ukraine’s military victory, as the country has also suffered heavy losses and Russia ultimately has the nuclear ace up its sleeve. What remains is a difficult negotiated peace that, today, is not widely accepted by any of those involved.

There are three possibilities for conflict in 2023. First, some new military deployment that leads to a negotiated peace, in which both sides will be unhappy with having to make concessions. Second, an indefinite war of attrition, a drain of material and human resources. Third, the transformation into a frozen war, with a mere truce to regain strength.

Energy

Perhaps the field where the effects of the war in Ukraine were most felt was energy. Some movements were caused or accelerated by the war, such as the increase in the price of natural gas and the search for diversification of suppliers, especially by countries that previously had Russia as their main, or even only, supplier. Two movements will be interesting in 2023.

First, how far will the search for new suppliers or new sources of energy resources go. For example, will the Mediterranean natural gas fields fulfill their potential to be the main European source? Could they become a source of conflict, like between Greece and Turkey or between Algeria and Morocco? What role will developing economies play in this scenario, with growing demand?

Second, Russia will still be a very important player in the energy sector, but it will need partners. Turkey, it appears, will be the “orange” of Russian natural gas to Europe, buying Russian gas and passing it on to European markets as its own. Similar role that India plays today with oil, buying crude oil from Russia and selling the refined product to the US.

In the sum of these two movements is the potential impact on our reader’s pocket. How will international energy prices be affected? This is added to the possible new direction of the Brazilian government, whose fuel price policy has not yet been announced. The continuity of the conflict in Ukraine and the uncertainties about the price of energy mean that, economically, the year 2023 is far from peaceful.

European Union

Speaking of distance from economic ease, some European countries are facing their worst inflation rates in decades. The various economic incentive packages lost their protagonism in the news with the war in Ukraine, in addition to the need for economic readjustment due to the conflict. Also a consequence of the war, today the internal political division of the European bloc is enshrined.

The European Union will not cease to exist, but the year 2023 will be a year of greater demands for changes in the bloc’s governance. Mainly, in the eventual need for greater cohesion in external themes, such as defense and security, something already mentioned here in our space. Within months, the EU has gone from dreaming of a common army to trading accusations about military aid to Ukrainians.

Mainly, the charge made to the Germans, who would not be helping the Ukrainians in proportion to their economy. Meanwhile, countries like Lithuania and Poland, although much poorer than the Germans, maintain a constant supply of military aid to the Ukrainians. Of course, there are several reasons for this, especially historical ones, but the rift is set.

China

2023 should be the first year that the word “uncertainty” accompanies China. It is still not possible to know what the effects and consequences of abandoning the Covid Zero policy that the country adopted until the protests of November 2022 will be. Chinese government, with new leaders.

How these new leaderships will carry out their functions is another uncertainty. The ongoing process of decoupling the economies of China and the US and Chinese demographic changes are also important elements, with the Chinese population shrinking and aging. Questions about the performance of the Chinese economy in 2023 affect the economy across the globe.

India

The Indian demography is going the opposite way of the Chinese, with the population getting younger and bigger. The year 2023 should mark when India passes China as the most populous country in the world. The Indian economy is also growing by leaps and bounds. That this giant has a decisive role in the new world that is being designed is clear, but what will this role be?

On the one hand, India shares the BRICS and the Shanghai Pact with China, as well as the desire to reform some international organizations. On the other hand, India and China have border disputes, the Chinese do not want to see India with a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and India is part of the Quad, along with Japan, Australia and the USA, a group created to contain China .

Internally, India is reaching a very delicate moment in its identity, with the growth of extremist groups of Hindu nationalism, linked to Hindutva, “Indian fascism”, in an approximation. The risk of an internal conflict cannot be underestimated. In contrast, the secular Indians in the National Congress are trying to show that they still have strength by organizing a march towards the capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is linked to Hindu nationalism. Several court rulings pending on sacred sites promise to further strain the situation. At the end of January, we will have the 75th anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, precisely by a Hindu nationalist, celebrated as a national hero by some of Modi’s allies. It’s not just what world role does India want, but what India are we talking about.