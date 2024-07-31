Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 07/31/2024 – 6:00

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) is meeting again to decide on the basic interest rate for the country’s economy, the so-called Selic. The decision will be announced early in the evening of this Wednesday, the 31st.

+ How much and where to invest to have an extra income of R$2,000, R$5,000 or R$10,000 in retirement?

The market is certain that the rate will remain at 10.50% per year. This is because in the announcement of the previous decision, in June, Copom said that it “chose to interrupt the cycle of interest rate cuts” and already indicated that the rate would be maintained for the next decisions, due to the assessment that the deflationary process in the country is slower, demanding “calmness and moderation in the conduct of monetary policy”.

Maintaining the Selic rate in the latest decision interrupted a sequence of cuts that began in August 2023, after the rate remained at 13.75% for a year.

What to expect from the scoreboard

Economist Ricardo Rocha, a finance professor at Insper, believes that, despite pressure from President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva to lower interest rates, the decision to maintain the rate should be unanimous once again.

“I would bet that there will be no disagreement on interest rates. I do not believe that any of the members, even if appointed by the government, will make decisions to please the government. They have a track record and a name to protect. Common sense will prevail,” says Rocha.

The professor highlights, in addition to inflationary pressure on the domestic economy, the fiscal issue and the geopolitical outlook, such as the elections in the United States and, recently, in Venezuela, as factors that require attention that make the economic environment even more risky and uncertain, points that economic agents usually look at when making decisions. “The issue of the public deficit has not been settled; it is a major problem.” That is why, for Rocha, the statement should indicate a climate of caution in the committee.

Joelson Sampaio, a professor at FGV’s School of Economics, also emphasizes that inflation data should be the basis for Copom’s decision, even if it is not unanimous, to maintain the rate at 10.50% until the end of the year. “The decision [em manter] It will basically be because we have a higher inflation outlook than we had a few weeks ago.”

In a macroeconomic report, Itaú’s chief economist assesses that this decision is made in a scenario that is “more complex than the previous one”, due to the still high perception of local risk, economic activity data that continue to show the prospect of rising inflation, especially the latest IPCA-15, which surprised by recording a 0.30% increase in prices in July, reaching 4.45% in 12 months and approaching the ceiling of the inflation target.

“The committee must renew its promise of vigilance, and state that it will assess whether the strategy of maintaining monetary policy at a contractionary level for a sufficient period of time will be able to ensure the process of disinflation and re-anchoring of expectations,” said Itaú.

Marcelo Bolzan, investment strategist, financial planner, CGA and partner at The Hill Capital, also expects a tougher statement, motivated by the worsening of some indicators, mainly inflation, with Boletim Focus bringing the perspective of an IPCA at 4.1%, and in a scenario of appreciation of the dollar, which can impact the index – upwards – in the short term.

For the sixth consecutive week, economists maintained their expectations for the level of the basic interest rate Selic this year and next, at 10.50% and 9.50%, respectively, according to the BC’s Focus bulletin.

Roberto Campos Neto’s term ends at the end of 2024 and President Lula has not yet announced who he will nominate for the presidency of the BC.

Fed also announces interest rate decision on Wednesday

This Wednesday, the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), will also release its decision on interest rates there. The expectation regarding the US is that the FOMC (the Fed’s monetary policy committee) will also decide to maintain interest rates, currently in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

However, contrary to what the market expects from Brazil, the outlook is that at the next meeting in September, the Fed will begin cutting interest rates, despite the country’s inflation data still pointing to a scenario of high prices. The inflation target in the US is 2% per year.