He Thanksgiving Day better known as Thanksgiving Day It is one of the most anticipated holidays in the United States that brings families together to be grateful for all the positive things they have. This 2023 will commemorate the November 23, since in 1863 President Abraham Lincoln declared that this date would be celebrated on the last Thursday of November. But on this occasion the climate It could be a factor that works against the holiday, especially for those who plan to travel.

The experts in climate They had already warned that conditions were going to worsen this week and forecasts are confirming that a couple of low pressure systems could affect travelers due to strong winds. rains, winds and even some snow.

This will be the weather expected for Thanksgiving week in the United States

In accordance with El Canal del clima A low pressure system crossed the west last weekend and will continue its journey across the country during the first half of the week, so the presence of rains and snow in much of central and eastern USA.

According to predictions, strong winds are possible this Tuesday. storms in some parts of the southeast. They are also expected rains intense in the south and mid-Atlantic. In the Midwest you will not only be able to register precipitation but fall of snow and strong gusts of windwhich could affect air travel.

On the other hand, one storm will cross the west coast leaving forts rains in major travel hubs such as Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington and New York.

For tomorrow climate Wet weather will spread and snowfall is expected in New England and upstate New York. For him Thanksgiving Day Increased humidity is forecast along the Gulf Coast, a condition that will remain until the end of the week.

For the weekend a low pressure system will cause snowfall in the Rocky Mountains. The Midwest and South will experience a weekend with rain and probabilities of snowfall in the northern part.