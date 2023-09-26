Canada | The speaker who invited the Ukrainian SS soldier to the parliament resigned
The former SS soldier visited the Canadian Parliament on Friday at the same time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.Canada's Speaker...
The former SS soldier visited the Canadian Parliament on Friday at the same time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.Canada's Speaker...
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 - 16:54 Federal deputies Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP) and Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) contacted the...
Home pageWorldWas standing: September 26, 2023, 9:40 p.mSplitA freight wagon caught fire in the Hanover region. © Federal Police Hanover...
The speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota, announced this Tuesday (26) that he will leave command...
New Social Contract (NSC), Pieter Omtzigt's party, wants to participate in the House of Representatives elections with 44 candidates in...
Flamengo fan, Anielle Franco's advisor went to the final of the Copa do Brasil and criticized the São Paulo club's...