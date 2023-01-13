Time to start another year here in our international politics space. As we have done on previous occasions, we are going to start the year by raising some aspects and themes to keep an eye on in the coming year. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we get it wrong, but luckily, the hits are usually the majority. We follow these opening columns with issues from the Greater Middle East and Caucasus.

Israel

The final days of 2022 saw the most religious government in Israel’s history sworn in. Benjamin Netanyahu, the record holder in the position of prime minister, returns to office seeking to preserve himself from investigations by the judiciary against alleged abuses of power and corruption committed by him. Perhaps not coincidentally, one of his government’s first proposals is a reform of the Judiciary.

This is the first question, how will Israel’s political and institutional cohesion be in the year 2023, with a government of unprecedented character in power, led by the main figure of Israeli politics in the last thirty years. Another issue to be monitored is the relationship with the Palestinians and with Palestine, since Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party, is in that religious government.

Ben-Gvir started the year 2023 with a provocation, going to the Esplanade of the Mosques, where the al-Aqsa mosque, a Muslim holy place, is located. As a minister, he banned Palestinian flags in public, in an unprecedented decision, saying it was a “terrorist symbol”. The ruling will likely land in the Supreme Court and be ruled unconstitutional, but he’s already gotten the noise he wanted.

Finally, what will Israel’s relations with its neighbors and with Europe look like? A rapprochement with Russia and an improvement in relations with Turkey are on the table. Mainly, it is a matter of time for relations with the Saudis to normalize. The time, in this case, is the death of King Salman, now 87 years old. Recognition will come via his son, Mohammed bin Salman, who is in effect the country’s president.

Symbolically, waiting for the king to change prevents a son of the country’s founder, Abdulaziz bin Saud, from being responsible for normalizing relations with the Jewish state. Other Israeli relations to be seen are with France and Cyprus, possible partners in the exploration of natural gas in the Mediterranean, and Lebanon, whose maritime border was recognized as seen here in our space, last year.

Turkey

The year 2023 is very important for Turkey. October marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, founded in 1923 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the “Father of the Turks”. Before that, in June, the country will go through general elections, for president and the six hundred seats of parliament. Current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a candidate and a favorite after years of concentrating power on himself.

The press and universities are clamped down, the judiciary and armed forces have been purged and the potential main opposition candidate, Ekrem İmamoglu, mayor of Istanbul, has been sentenced to two years in prison and ineligibility for “insulting authorities”, a legal hoax. to remove him from the lawsuit. An Erdogan victory, then, should come as no surprise, but it is far from unquestionable from the point of view of legitimacy.

Turkey is also going through an economic crisis, with a sharp devaluation of the lira, and one of the most tense moments in its relations with neighboring Greece in recent history. The maritime border dispute in the Mediterranean is gaining more and more potential for conflict, as the constant discovery of natural gas reserves in the region makes territorial greed more tempting.

There were several episodes of recent demonstrations of force, such as ships firing warning shots, navigation on the edge of collision, airspace violations and even a bravado by Erdogan that Athens would be within range of Turkish projectiles. An eventual conflict would also affect Cyprus but, considering that both countries are members of NATO, the situation can be circumvented.

Turkey’s strategic environment is also worth noting, with the country’s military presence in neighboring Syria, its alliance with Azerbaijan, a possible normalization of relations with Armenia and possible interventions in Iraq, in the name of fighting the Kurds. Finally, the Turkish importance in any mediation of the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored or underestimated.

Caucasus

We mentioned Armenia earlier, and the crisis in the South Caucasus continues, with Azerbaijan blockading the republic of Artsakh. Pashinyan’s Armenian government seems to be groping in the dark. Surrounded by potential enemies, he does not approach his main ally, Russia, avoids greater ties with Iran, because of Western sanctions against his neighbor, and is unable to deepen relations with France, his main partner in the EU.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan buys time, and money, to bolster its military forces and resume the offensive against Armenia. If the Armenian government does not succeed in consolidating a position soon, it runs a serious risk of a new, and more serious, military defeat. Further north in the Caucasus, the longer the war in Ukraine drags on, the more serious the risks to Russian dominance in the regions of Abkhazia, Ossetia, Chechnya and Dagestan.

Maghreb

In North Africa, indecision over the new Libyan elections continues. The country remains divided and devastated. Libya’s civil war, currently frozen, could resume at any time. In neighboring Tunisia, autocrat Kais Saied’s attempt to legitimize his self-coup failed, with just 8% of the electorate voting in the last election, and popular protests and uprisings are a matter of time.

A similar scenario faces Algeria’s gerontocracy, with a young population tired of the political establishment and the almost permanent economic crisis. This second aspect can be alleviated with the rise in the international price of natural gas, with energy exports to Europe being an important aspect of the Algerian economy. There is also concern about the rhetorical escalation with neighboring Morocco.

The Moroccan kingdom and Algeria have wide differences, most of them stemming from Moroccan rule in Western Sahara, with the cause of Sahrawi independence supported by Algeria. Recently, natural gas supplies to Spain have been threatened by these tensions which may unfortunately result in open conflict between the two North African countries.

In the next column, we’ll look at the latest topics to keep an eye on in 2023.