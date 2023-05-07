A couple of passers-by next to electoral propaganda from Constitutional Councillors, on April 26, 2023, in Santiago (Chile). ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

This Sunday, 15.1 million Chileans are compulsorily summoned to the polls to elect the 50 members of the constitutional council who will draft a new Constitution proposal, which will be put to the vote at the end of the year. The more than 350 candidates compete on five lists: that of the pro-government left Unidad para Chile, the center-left alliance Todo por Chile, the populist option of the People’s Party, the right-wing Chile Seguro and the extreme right, the Republican Party. Here are some keys to understanding the results and their implications for the configuration of Chilean politics.

What will be the anointed list?

The first thing to look at this Sunday is the list that receives the most votes. Will it be Unity for Chile, the pact of the coalition of the Government of Gabriel Boric? This possibility seems possible if one considers the vote obtained in the 2021 deputy elections by the parties that make up the pact, having received 27.9%.

Or will the Republican Party, founded in 2019, which competed for the first time that year and obtained 10.5% of the vote, similar to that of the traditional right-wing parties, RN and UDI, take first place?

A constitutional council where the pact of the left is the most voted for will have a different dynamic compared to an instance in which the right – the Republican Party as the majority party in the sector, together with the RN and the UDI – is the majority. In the first scenario, the constitutional discussion will probably be more dominated by the solidarity role of the State, while in the other there will be a predominance of positions in favor of the continuity of the subsidiary State, which predominates in the economic norms of the 1980 Constitution. , concept shared by the three parties.

On the other hand, if the official supporters of Unity for Chile obtain more than 27.9% of the votes, it would be a great victory for the Government and its coalition, given the adverse context that it has faced in the first 15 months of Government and the low in citizen support. Although he is a minority before the three right-wing lists and faces an adverse constitutional council, this figure would be interpreted by many as support for the Government and President Boric.

What will happen to the political center?

It is the sector that played an important role in Chilean politics in a good part of the 20th century and less and less during the 21st, through the Radical Party and the Christian Democracy. Its decline is reflected by the vote of the three parties that make up the pact All for Chile which will be measured this Sunday. In the 1989 election of deputies they obtained 41.4%, while in the 2021 election, they obtained 9.8%. This fall has a long history and a rapid acceleration in the last two parliamentary elections and in May 2021, for representatives of the first constitutional convention. With these meager results, the question is whether the center will elect one, two or no directors. In both alternatives, the Radical Party and the Christian Democracy will show that they are becoming extinct politically, ending a long cycle of Chilean politics and ushering in a new era.

What about the rights?

The triumph of the rejection in the plebiscite on September 4, 2022 with 62%, an option supported by the right-wing parties, gives this sector a powerful base of support. The question is which will be the party that will weigh more. In the 2021 deputy elections, they were practically tied: RN received 11%; the UDI, 10.6% and Republicans, from the extreme right, 10.5%. The most probable result is that Republicanos will become the most voted and José Antonio Kast will become the undisputed leader of the sector and main figure of the opposition.

The second factor to consider is how many constituents they choose. If there are more than 25, it will be a major political milestone: since 1990 – except in the 2009 and 2017 presidential elections, where Sebastián Piñera was electro-electro – the right has never been a majority in an election. It happens now, among other reasons, due to the absence of the political center. This would mark not only the process, but also the relations between the Boric government and the opposition.

The constitutional council and the perspectives of the constituent process

The commission of experts, in charge of drafting the draft of the new Constitution, has an equal integration of the right and the left; 12 members of each sector. This has not facilitated agreements. Obviously, this distribution of forces will change with the elections, since it is very difficult for the left to elect half of the conventional ones. To approve an amendment to the draft that the commission will deliver, three fifths are needed, that is, 30; to reject it, two thirds. Therefore, to exercise a veto power it is necessary to obtain 21 constituents.

In short, to write the Constitution with the agreement of the three fifths, an agreement will be needed between the government coalition and the opposition, especially the representatives of the RN and the UDI. Except in the case that the right obtains three fifths, in which case it could write a Constitution without the left.

There is a convergence of interests between the Boric Government to reach a new Constitution, which represents the demands of the social outbreak of 2019, in which he personally played for the agreement for an institutional exit with all the parties, from which the Communist Party. And, for their part, the interests of the traditional right, RN and the UDI, to support a new Constitution to end their history linked to the Pinochet regime and recover centrist and center-right electorate in the face of the disappearance of the Christian Democrats.

This alternative means for the RN and the UDI –the traditional right-wing parties– to keep their distance from the Republicans and break the tradition of right-wing unity since the 1988 plebiscite. Republicans face the dilemma of continuing their policy of hard opposition to the Government, that has given it votes, or support the new Constitution to expand its electorate in the face of the 2024 municipal elections and thus consolidate itself as the main party in Chile and reach the 2025 presidential elections in the best conditions.