The official counting of the second round of the presidential election in Peru has already ended, with the leftist Pedro Castillo of Free Peru leading by a narrow margin of 0.25%, or about 44,000 votes, over Keiko Fujimori, of the right-wing Popular Forces party. However, a winner has yet to be proclaimed, as election officials weigh up challenges filed by Fujimorism.

If Castillo’s victory is confirmed, the new president will have to deal with low popular and minority support in Congress to govern a highly divided country that has undergone great political instability in recent years.

Faced with this scenario, Castillo’s eventual government is still unknown; it is not known whether he will adopt a more moderate stance, as during his second round campaign, or whether he will appeal to a new constituency to get the changes he intends to implement. Just as it was difficult to predict the outcome of the first round of the Peruvian presidential election, which had seven candidates technically tied for first place, it also seems difficult for experts to predict how radical Castillo’s policies will be.

“I see Castillo much more as a typical Latin American populist”, assesses Vinícius Vieira, professor of international relations at FGV. “He can be seen as interventionist in the economy and conservative in customs, in this historical line of what was the Caudillo populist tradition in Latin America”.

For Vieira, this mixture should not work. “It’s not a recipe that works. On the contrary, it is a recipe that, as historical experience demonstrates, generates more contradictions and social tensions in the long run”, he opines.

Castillo, due to his inexperience, having won with a minimal margin and having a minority in Congress, would have to accommodate the system to remain in power during his term, in Vieira’s assessment. This accommodation would be in the interests of both Castillo, so as not to risk his mandate, and the Peruvian elites, who want to avoid the bumps seen in recent years, because of the Odebrecht effect in the country.

“Historically, politicians with a small margin [de votos], when they try to make big changes, or abruptly reformat institutions, they tend to fail and be expelled from power, either authoritarianly or by institutional mechanisms”, says the professor, who does not see conditions for Castillo to call a new constituent , because that would have a very high political cost for the leftist.

For Carmen Beatriz Fernández, professor of political communication at the University of Navarra (Spain), Castillo, whom she describes as “genuinely a left-wing radical”, comes to power with the firm conviction of making big changes. “However, it is one thing to want, another to be able”, he says, explaining that it will not be easy for him to implement the changes he wants, as he is facing a divided congress, in addition to not having strong popular support.

Castillo’s real electoral base is what he won in the first round of elections, when he won less than 19% of the vote, says Fernández. “On this basis, it can be said that he has the majority of the country against [a ele]”.

Possibility of rupture

Castillo’s political positions led to comparisons between him and Venezuelan Hugo Chávez, not least because one of the Peruvian candidate’s proposals is to change the Andean country’s Constitution. The Free Peru government plan presented before the second round outlines as one of its objectives to convene, by means of a referendum, a Constituent Assembly to draft a new constitution.

Through it, he could change economic policies in the country more profoundly to, among other things, nationalize energy and mining sectors in the country or modify contracts with companies in these sectors so that they pay more taxes.

“It is predictable that Castillo will appeal to the constituent as a disruptive figure. The constituent would be for Castillo a formula of rupture that would allow him to solve the problem of the congress”, says Fernández, explaining that he could appeal to the logic that popular power – referendum – is above constituted power. However, she stressed that even a constituent’s approval would not be easy for him.

“He is coming to power by a minority and he is supported by a minority. So, he has to demonstrate enormous skills as a tightrope walker for this unstable balance to be maintained. And we don’t know if he has them – that’s exactly what, right now, is being put to the test”, says the researcher.

Given this scenario, and also considering that Castillo can easily suffer a vacancy motion (similar to impeachment in Brazil) in Congress, Vieira believes that everything points to a situation of relative weakness of the leftist as president, causing him to have to adapt system to build its political strength. “Which implies being less revolutionary and radical, and much more in adopting a conformist posture in relation to the system that is being given to him.”