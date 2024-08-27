Finally, in the last few hours, Apple has announced the official date of its next September keynote: let’s find out what we can expect.

After months and months of waiting and rumors, yesterday we finally learned the official date of Apple’s presentation keynote: “It’s Glowtime“it will in fact be held next September 9th at theApple Park in Cupertinoat 7pm Italian time. The title “Glowtime” could presumably refer to the renewal of much of its device lineup, both in terms of design and internal components, in addition to the centrality of AppleIntelligence and the consequent new version of SiriApple’s voice assistant. The event will undoubtedly be full of surprises, but in the meantime we can already get an idea of ​​all the products that will most likely be presented: let’s discover them together in detail.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: Design, Apple Intelligence, Bigger Displays, and More The highlight of the new keynote of the Cupertino company will undoubtedly be represented by the new generation of smartphones, including respectively iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro. Starting from iPhone 16, one of the most important innovations will be represented by the camera compartment, totally changed compared to what we have seen so far: in this case we will in fact have a vertical camera designcompared to the diagonal counterpart of the previous generation of smartphones. Added to this is theintroducing the Action buttonuntil last year the exclusive prerogative of the Pro model. iPhone 16 Pro In the case of iPhone 16 Proinstead, a considerable increase in the display size is expected. The standard model will in fact feature a diagonal of well 6.3 inches diagonalversus the 6.1 inches of the iPhone 15 Pro. On the contrary, a iPhone 16 Pro Max will instead be due 6.9 inches diagonalmaking it one of the largest iPhones since its debut. There are also many new features for the camera department, which will be renewed on both models with the presence of the 5x optical zoom And 25x digital zoom. Great focus will then be reserved for AppleIntelligencethe company’s new proprietary artificial intelligence, which will introduce interesting new features dedicated to the aforementioned models thanks also to the greater computing power guaranteed by the new A18 chipsThe new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are likely to be released on September 20thperfectly in line with what we have seen in the past with previous models.

AirPods 4th Generation: The Two Upcoming Models After three years of waiting, the arrival of the fourth generation of AirPodswhich will include respectively a entry-level model and a mid-range modelso as to meet the needs of every consumer as much as possible. Regardless of the shared design between the two, the mid-range model will finally bring the noise cancellationuntil now exclusive to the previous one Pro modelthus ensuring effective insulation from the surrounding environment, in addition to the functionality of Spatial Audio. AirPods 4 As for the processor, we can definitely expect the introduction of the H2 chipwhich has been present on the Pro model up to now. Both models will likely feature the new USB-C inputin compliance with recent European directives. The arrival on the market of both models is expected to coincide with the release of iPhone 16, approximately between the end of September and the beginning of October.

Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3: 10 Years Since the First Smartwatch 2024 represents an important milestone for Apple’s smartwatch, with the blowing out of 10 candles from its first model, originally launched in 2014. For the occasion, Apple Watch Series 10 could present a completely renewed designwith a larger display and a lighter case than in the past. Apple Watch Series 10 At the same time, the model Apple Watch Ultra 3 could bring with it some internal changes, leaving the design of the previous generation practically unchanged. The most striking novelty will instead be represented by the entry-level version of the lineup, Apple Watch SE 3which could be the first model equipped with Reinforced plastic casethus meeting a younger target.