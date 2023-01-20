Vertical gardens are in vogue. They fill any corner saddened by cement with greenery. Whether in private homes or in public buildings, inside restaurants and offices or in the middle of the street. But its effect goes beyond the ornamental. These natural mats reduce the ‘heat island’ effect in cities, capture polluting particles from the environment and dampen traffic noise.

Now, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, has returned them to the front line after announcing that he will allocate 30 million euros to cover up to 100,000 square meters of the walls of the M-30, the highway that bypasses Madrid.

The project has a pilot that contemplates installing them, to begin with, in about 400 meters of wall covered in graffiti located in the north area of ​​the highway. For this, 3.8 million euros will be allocated. If the first mayor of the PP is re-elected after the elections on May 28, he would continue with the project.

After the announcement, the controversy -or at least, the surprise- has not been long in coming. There are many factors that attract attention: the high budget figure, the novelty of the resource chosen to renaturalize part of the city, the large number of square meters to be transformed and, above all, the chosen environment. The M-30 is a highway through which a million vehicles pass every day. With its consequent emissions of polluting gases and particles. By all accounts, it is a hostile place for any vegetation.

Will vertical gardens survive in this environment? Do they really have that much capacity to clean the air or can they just aspire to decorate? How will its maintenance be? Experts in these green facilities explain what can be expected, and what not, from them as the Madrid project is planned.

It is a good idea?



“Wonderful, if done right,” says Ignacio Solano, CEO of Paisajes Urbanos, a company dedicated to installing large vertical gardens in all kinds of environments. In his opinion, the idea is good as long as the initial design of the vertical garden does not fail.

As a first step, it indicates the relevance of the selection of the species, after the consequent study of the environmental conditions, since not all of them can adapt to the chosen location. Due to the climate, light conditions, air… even the PH of the city water influences its survival and its types of care.

“Along with a deep knowledge of this specialty, I think it is necessary to assess that whoever is going to execute these gardens has enough experience,” he specifies. By this, she refers to the fact that the trial and error that working time with these facilities gives would help to get it right both with the species, as well as with irrigation technology, monitoring, ways to optimize maintenance, etc.

Pere Martorell, from Verticor, was not surprised so much by the location, but by the number of meters planned. If each square meter houses about 40, the 400-meter pilot project would imply placing and maintaining 40,000 plants. If we think about the global project, the figure skyrockets.

Vertical garden at Malaga airport installed by Acer Espacios Naturales.



Is maintenance expensive?



Where he does see critical points is in other collateral aspects: «the drainage of excess water from irrigation could not go to the road because it would cause accidents; the fall of dry leaves or dead plants would constantly go to the asphalt; there would be acts of vandalism; stress would prevent plants from growing properly due to constant drafts and extreme temperature changes… », he lists.

For Solano, all the factors related to survival, he insists, would have to do with the technology, for example irrigation, that the facility had. If it is done well, in his opinion, it would not have to entail a very high maintenance cost. With this, for example, the replacement of dead plants from time to time would be reduced.

In the same way, interventions for pest control, so common in gardens, whether vertical or not, would be limited. “Well done, maybe you can reduce to once a year an intervention that forces you to do without a lane of the road. Now, it is true that if the arrangements have to be constant, it is something that can exploit you due to the discomfort of the citizens », he reflects.

The owners of the company Acer Espacios Naturales have been doing this maintenance for five years with the vertical gardens that the Malaga town of Marbella designed for the crossings of some of its roads. Saving the distances with the case of Madrid, it is the initiative most similar to what is wanted to be done in the capital that has been carried out in Spain.

Are they able to clean the air?



How was the experience there? “We have also been carrying out maintenance for five years and without further problems,” explains Ignacio Benthem, CEO of the aforementioned company from Malaga, which finally installed them on bridges and overpasses on various roads in the Costa del Sol town.

Regarding whether maintenance is very expensive, he states that “it cannot be known a priori” until the project starts. It will depend on what kind of fertilizers, how the plants respond to the environment, access… What must be there is, he acknowledges, very well planned.

Both Benthem and Martorell acknowledge that the air purification capacity of these facilities is relative. It is not about having a real-time air cleaner on this urban highway. The Vertiflor spokesman warns that this air cleaning capacity is a claim used “to sell.” But it is relative. For what they are effective, and in this he agrees with his colleague from Acer, is in reducing noise. Something that, in the case of the M-30, is not a small benefit. “In addition, if in each square meter we can place about 40 plants… if you add meters of road, they will have the capacity to absorb particles,” Benthem points out.

In this sense, Ignacio Solano disagrees, appealing again to the type of technology that is installed. He gives hydroponic crops as an example, that is, in water, not on land. If exactly all the nutrient that the plant requires to grow optimally is calculated in that water, even accelerating this process, its metabolism will be 30% faster and, with it, its ability to filter the air when doing photosynthesis. “In addition, being in water, not on land, the exposed roots also have the ability to filter,” he points out.

It is still unknown what technologies or systems will go to the M-30 because the joint venture of three construction companies that have been awarded the job will, in turn, have to subcontract the services to a company that installs vertical gardens. It will be then when it is known what design these green tapestries have and how effective they will be. Time and monitoring sensors will tell.