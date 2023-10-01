admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/10/2023 – 5:36

Nazi dictator’s birthplace in Austria should become a police station. But not everyone thinks it’s a good measure to avoid cult initiatives. Painted in a pleasant shade of beige, the discreet Biedermeier-style stone house is at 15 Salzburger Vorstadt. On the ground floor, iron bars block the windows. Further along, next to a bus stop, a waist-high granite memorial draws attention. On it, an inscription: “For peace, freedom and democracy, fascism never again, warn millions of dead”. Adolf Hitler, the dictator of the Third Reich, was born here.

That alone makes it a unique house – and Braunau am Inn a unique city. Even 78 years after Hitler’s suicide in the Reich Chancellery bunker in Berlin – for which he evaded any responsibility shortly before the unconditional surrender of the German Wehrmacht – there are still discussions about what to do with the place of his birth. The responsibility for this nefarious legacy lies with Austria, which, as the current owner, must now install a police station on site to finally remove the house from the neo-Nazi pilgrimage route.

“A completely wrong message”

“Turning it into a police station sends completely the wrong signal; a slap in the face to the victims”, says Günter Schwaiger. The 58-year-old filmmaker is behind the acclaimed documentary Wer hat Angst vor Braunau? (Who’s Afraid of Braunau?), which is precisely Hitler’s hometown.

The film, which took five years to complete, has been showing since the beginning of September in Austrian cinemas and will also be shown at the end of October at the Hof International Filmfestival, in Germany.

“Braunau is not a Nazi city”, guarantees Schwaiger in an interview with DW. It’s just that the fact that Hitler was born here forces its residents to face the past more than anywhere else. “There is no need to be afraid of Braunau, much less its people.”

Meanwhile, the citizens’ initiative Diskurs Hitlerhaus decided to mobilize against the plans of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior. “The symbolic effect would be catastrophic,” said spokeswoman Eveline Doll, alluding to the questionable role of the police during the Nazi era. “Plus, there are lots of good ideas and suggestions on how to use this house intelligently and responsibly with contemporary history.”

Commission seeks “historically correct solution”

The search for an “appropriate” use has been going on for a long time. After the annexation of Austria to the German Reich in 1938, the National Socialist Party (NSDAP) acquired the house where its “Führer” was born and converted it into a cultural center. After the war, it was returned to its former owners, and the State became the tenant. From then on, it served sometimes as a library, sometimes as a school and, finally, as a workshop for people with disabilities. Since 2011, however, it has been empty, having been expropriated in 2016 to prevent it from falling into the hands of neo-Nazis.

But what to do with it, anyway? To answer this question, the country appointed a “Commission on the historically correct treatment of Adolf Hitler’s birthplace”, made up of historians and politicians. The conclusion: “The myth of the Führer and the cult of him were and remain part of the central narrative about Hitler.” Therefore, it was necessary to “break with the symbolism of the place”, whether through “social-charitable or official-administrative use”. “Educational projects and contemporary history exhibitions” were discouraged.

Against Nazi pilgrimage destination

“The concern has always been to prevent this house from becoming a place of pilgrimage for the Nazis,” explains Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Community of Vienna and also a member of the commission. He could even imagine other uses. However, “the idea is to install a police station here from a democratic constitutional state, whose task is, among other things, to take measures against the repetition of the Nazi past. A goal, in short, that everyone shares.

In March, a survey by the Market Institut Linz, commissioned by the Diskurs Hitlerhaus initiative, concluded that 52% of the thousand respondents were in favor of the creation of an “institution that deals thematically with Nazism, memory, anti-fascism, tolerance and peace”, 23% were in favor of demolishing the house and only 6% in favor of the police station.

But Eveline Doll, spokesperson for the citizens’ initiative, still has an ace up her sleeve: the Viennese association Austrian Friends of Yad Vashem wants to use the site to permanently house the traveling exhibition Die Gerechten – Courage ist eine Frage der Entscheidung (The Righteous – Courage is a matter of decision).

The 400-square-meter exhibit, which honors the bravery of non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust, was last displayed at the Museum of Lower Austria in the municipality of St. Pölten. “This idea is a basis for discussion”, says the association’s spokesman, Georg Schuster, cautiously, “if it doesn’t come to fruition, that’s fine”.

For now, nothing seems to be stopping the completion of the 20 million euro project to convert the site into a police station. With construction scheduled to begin in October, the proposal also provides for a training room where police officers will be instructed on human rights. It is quite likely, however, that the discussion about Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau will continue.