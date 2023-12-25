Home page politics

From: Foreign policy

Press Split

The heavily guarded border between Poland and Belarus. Especially from NATO member states, Lukashenko's empire is viewed with suspicion. © Attila Husejnow/dpa

Washington sends new envoys to Minsk. A Sisyphean task awaits them. Belarus plays a key role in the Ukraine war.

The USA is sending new envoys Belarus .

. President's Alexander Lukashenko ruled land is considered the last dictatorship in Europe .

ruled land is considered the . The West still lacks a strategy for dealing with the country, which will be destroyed at the latest by the War in Ukraine has moved to the center of world public opinion.

has moved to the center of world public opinion. This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on December 15, 2023 Foreign policy.

Moscow – When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it used neighboring Belarus as a springboard for its brutal attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. In response, the United States and the European Union imposed financial sanctions on dozens of Belarusians, tightening the noose around the country's war machine and cutting off access to the international financial system.

But with the second anniversary of the war approaching, international efforts to isolate Belarus have had little effect. President Alexander Lukashenko has only moved further into the Russian president's orbit Wladimir Putin and has become one of his most reliable allies even as other leaders in the region have drifted away from him.

What to do with Belarus?

Financial sanctions have rarely led to a turnaround in a country's foreign policy – at least not so quickly. But the story underscores the impenetrable challenge posed by Belarus, the increasingly troublesome but often overlooked dictatorship at NATO's gates that no one quite knows what to do with.

After years of stagnation, the United States is now seeking an answer to this question by appointing a new special envoy to Belarus, filling a post that has been vacant for more than a year. The State Department will announce the appointment of Chris Smith, currently serving as assistant secretary of state for Eastern Europe, as special envoy, according to three people familiar with the decision, first reported by Foreign Policy. Smith will be based in Washington, while a new deputy envoy, career diplomat Peter Kaufman, will be based in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The US Embassy in Minsk suspended its activities in the country a few days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. State Department declined to comment for this article.

The 69-year-old Alexander Lukashenko continues to be sporty, for example by taking part in an ice hockey game in Beijing in December 2023. © IMAGO

News of the appointment was welcomed by former U.S. officials and Belarusian scientists who hoped it could put Belarus back on the agenda in Washington and Europe. “There are a lot of special envoys, but there is one place that really needs one – Belarus,” said Scott Rauland, who served as acting U.S. ambassador to Belarus during the Obama administration.

Washington is paying more attention to Belarus

While Smith and Kaufman both deal with Belarus in their current roles, the appointment as special envoy and deputy gives them a unique focus on the country and the freedom to travel between European capitals crucial to the West's Belarus policy of central importance are: Vilnius, Warsaw and Brussels. “You can be where the action is,” Rauland said.

In a region where the war in Ukraine and Russian misbehavior are drawing most of the attention, the role will also enable her to make Belarus a higher priority in both Washington and European capitals. “Attention deficit is the biggest challenge,” said Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident scientist at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

The two face a Sisyphean task, and any progress will likely be gradual at best. A focus will likely be support from civil society and the country's exiled democratic leadership, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who emerged from obscurity to challenge Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election.

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

Lukashenko has played Russia and the West off against each other

For decades, the Belarusian head of state tried to play Russia and the West off against each other. He relied on Moscow to prop up its ailing, state-dominated economy with heavy oil subsidies, occasionally looking to Europe when Russia became too handsy. Belarusian analysts have long accused Western governments of not being proactive enough towards their country.

“The West, particularly the European Union (EU), does not have a coherent strategy towards Belarus. The West takes a reactionary approach – if something happens, sanctions are imposed,” said Katsiaryna Shmatsina, a researcher at Virginia Tech.

The USA and Belarus approached each other cautiously during the Trump era

However, sanctions have only a limited ability to improve the human rights situation. In 2015, Lukashenko pardoned what were then the country's last political prisoners in return for the lifting of sanctions by the United States and Europe as the country's economy stalled. There was a relative thaw during Donald Trump's administration. U.S. officials sought to further peel Minsk away from Moscow, culminating in visits by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton and a 2019 agreement to swap ambassadors for the first time in more than a decade.

Protests against Lukashenko in Minsk in 2020. Belarus has long been considered a dictatorship by experts. © Sergei Bobylev/dpa

That window of opportunity slammed shut in 2020, when the unprecedented street protests against the rigged presidential election were met with an equally unprecedented violent and widespread crackdown. According to the Belarusian human rights organization Viasna, almost 1,500 political prisoners are currently behind bars in Belarus. Among them is Tsikhanouskaya's husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, whom she has not been able to contact since March.

Lukashenko can rely on Vladimir Putin in an emergency

When Lukashenko faced the greatest threat to his power in more than a quarter century, Putin came to his aid to shore up the regime, leaving the Belarusian president forever in his debt. Since then, the two countries have deepened their relations and in the process further curtailed Belarus' sovereignty. The regime's supporters have advocated a number of measures to dilute Belarusian national identity, including the removal of certain historical books from state-run bookstores.

After fighters from the Russian mercenary group Wagner staged a brief rebellion against Moscow in June, Lukashenko intervened to broker an end to the mutiny and welcomed Wagner's troops to Belarus. “Dependence on Russia is increasing every month,” said Carnegie fellow Shraibman.

With Minsk fully tied to Moscow, Russia was able to launch its attack on northern Ukraine, including Kiev, from Belarus, along with countless Russian missiles. In May, the two countries signed an agreement to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, although it is unclear whether they have already been deployed.

The war in Ukraine will determine the fate of Belarus

As long as Putin is in power, progress on Belarus is likely to be limited, as he sees the country as an important buffer between Russia and the West. Despite international efforts to secure Ukraine's future, including a breakthrough this week that could one day allow Ukraine to join the EU, Belarusian opposition leaders often point to one thing: Ukraine, which shares a large part of the border with Belarus , will always be vulnerable as long as its northern neighbor remains a vassal state of Russia.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

The fate of Belarus will also depend on how the war in Ukraine ends. Like Ukraine, Belarus is a central part of Putin's messianic vision of resurrecting the Russian empire.

“It depends very much on the impact of the war, how it ends and what shape Russia will be in,” Shraibman said. “If Russia is strong enough and imperialist enough to control Belarus, there is not much the West or the Belarusian opposition can do about it. So we are, so to speak, hostage to the strength of the Russian state.”

FP editor Robbie Gramer contributed to this article.

To the author Amy Mackinnon is a national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter (X): @ak_mack

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on December 15, 2023 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.