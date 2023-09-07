Is the best pitcher Mexican in many years around. And we are talking about the position in which compatriots have stood out the most in Major League Baseball. Julio Urías has won everything in the United States. He has been a champion, he has even been considered for the Cy Young trophy, which consecrates the best pitcher of the year. He is, without a doubt, one of the great figures of his generation. Some have come to compare his talent with that of Fernando Valenzuela. But there is a dark side to him that always emerges. Urías was arrested on Sunday for assaulting his partner, Daisy Pérez. Serious injury, that’s the charge. And this is not the first time it has happened. It had already happened in 2019. On that occasion, the athlete was suspended for 20 games. This time, the Dodgers have decided to place him on “administrative leave” while the outcome of the process is defined. Urías is free on bail, after paying $50,000.

It is worth noting the low profile that the news has received in the international media. There were those who highlighted the fact that Urías had come to see a football game in which the star Leo Messi was participating more than his own arrest. It seems strange that this occurs simultaneously with the case of Jenni Hermoso, the world champion Spanish soccer player who was kissed against her will by the president of the federation, Luis Rubiales. While Hermoso and her companions raised their voices and put Rubiales on the ropes, and the media attention and world debate around the issue have been enormous, the issue of Urías tiptoes in the media. How come a superstar assaults her partner and it happens at night?

Much of the narrative that has been built around Urías has preferred to highlight his humble origins and the extra effort he has required to overcome his vision problems, rather than putting his actions into perspective. He has been treated as a sports hero living up to his great achievements. Wow, even after being suspended for the first assault, the pitcher was received at the National Palace, in November 2020, by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a great baseball fan, who came to broadcast videos and messages of support for the native of Culiacán to celebrate his triumphs with the Dodgers in the World Series of that year. “It is Valenzuela II,” the president even said.

The first strong reaction this time has been among Dodgers fans. Banners with the legend “Women do not touch” have appeared in the stands of the Marlins stadium, against whom the Californians are playing a series. Some allusive messages from fans were also released on the networks. But no categorical pronouncement from the league, the team or his colleagues. Athletes in the United States seem to enjoy a privileged status, which makes them almost untouchable. In both the MLB and the NFL there have been cases of sexist violence that the leagues have preferred to minimize with light sanctions and qualifications of “domestic violence”.

For now, the season is in its final stretch and it seems to be over for Urías, who at the end of the season will become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Will he receive a sanction commensurate with his violence or will he deprive himself of the economic interest in giving a great contract to a baseball player who performs better than most on the field? And, above all, will we continue in Mexico talking about Urías because of his triumphs and covering our eyes before his violence?

