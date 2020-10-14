A Ligue 1 won by a single minute played, several transfers and now, a future with uncertainty. To this day, Jesé Rodríguez is no longer that young forward who was the top scorer in the Second Division and who appeared as a breath of fresh air at Real Madrid that was beginning the European winning cycle. A push from Kolasinac’s back caused him to break the crusader in his prime. The first bump to overcome in his career. After not finding his place in Paris or other destinations, more mature and after his last recovery, he is focused to return to his best level.

Years ago, Paris appeared as a perfect exit to regain the level but neither did it turn out as expected either of the two parties. 16 games the first season, which already ended with a loan to UD Las Palmas. In the second he started directly in Stoke (14 games, one goal) and in the third he tried at Betis after half a season in the capital with just a few minutes. The last loan was from Sporting and the pandemic ended up complicating his stage in Portugal.

Be it injuries, football or other issues, the truth is that Jesé does not give up and is still ready for what the club and the coach ask of him but in his future there is a certain uncertainty. As reported by Le Parisien, Jesé Rodríguez was one of the players that Paris Saint-Germain tried to start this summer but failed. One of the last asked was Elche, they say, which ended up rejecting a possible transfer. “It was a risky operation,” say sources from the newspaper who also assure that, although PSG did not want to collect a transfer, they believe that his departure would be complicated because the player himself would not want to give up his salary for the last year of his contract (more than € 400,000 gross euros per month). “An agent offered it to us, we had to decide quickly and we said no,” highlights another of the clubs where the forward could always land according to the capital newspaper.

Thus, Paris Saint-Germain and Jesé seem to face their last months of relationship living together without major problem. The Spanish does not enter into Tuchel’s plans but the German has not decided to separate him. He trains normally with the group and has already served as an emergency solution at the start of the season on up to two occasions. Jesé works hard to try to take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way while in Paris. For now, he will not have them in the Champions League as he is not included in the list and will have to wait for the League or the Cup. This winter will be the last chance for the capital club if it wants to get something out of a possible transfer since the player ends contract on June 30 of next year. From there, a new destination will arrive where he will try to restore the electricity of that young man who raised the Bernabéu.