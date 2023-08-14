EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Have you ever imagined having gold in your possession and throwing it away? Well, this happens more than we think. For example, with those electrical or electronic devices that stopped working or that we no longer use. These artifacts are generally made of plastics and metals, such as aluminum, copper, and also the famous gold.

However, as we live in an era of consumption and disposal, when we talk about waste from these devices, known as WEEE, instead of looking for a new use or recycling it, we throw it away.

Clearly, both the famous planned obsolescence and the latest model fever do not help. And the ranking raised by the Global E-Waste Observatory He estimates that what is discarded the most are cell phones, hard drives, CPUs, disused monitors, modems, printers, cables, and televisions.

And this can be dangerous. The composition of the artifacts reaches 72% recyclable materials, 25% reusable materials and 3% hazardous waste (cathode ray tubes, integrated circuit boards, refrigeration gases, PCBs). “Its accumulation affects human health through exposure to toxic elements such as lead,” says a study by the entity.

This also describes “adverse health effects, ranging from delivery problems, neurological development disorders, learning disabilities, DNA damage, cardiovascular and respiratory problems, skin diseases, among others, and soil contamination.” , the water and the air”.

For her part, the International Labor Organization (ILO)) argues that they constitute the fastest growing waste stream in the world. And that require special treatment for having dangerous elements. Their complexity in recycling and their cost generate an urgent need for an adequate regulatory framework since “they constitute an important problem for the environment and the health of the population.”

World ranking

According to the organization eco houseAround 50 million tons of e-waste are discarded every year in the world. Among the countries most affected by e-waste that receive more than they emit are: Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Singapore and Malaysia. The ILO reveals that the countries that generate the most WEEE are Brazil (35%), Mexico (20%), Colombia (8%) and Argentina (7%).

However, if the generation of WEEE is analyzed in relative terms to the population of the countries, the largest producers are Chile (9.9 kg/inhab) and Uruguay (9.5 kg/inhab). “These levels are moderate even when compared to countries like the United States or Italy –22 and 17.8 kg/inhabitant/year, respectively.”

Other data emerges from the report Technology for climate action in Latin America, of the GSMA Association and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), published in June 2018. There, Uruguay is registered as the country with the highest generation of electronic waste per person, with an average of 11 kg per person per year.

And the country with the lowest generation per person is Nicaragua, with an average of two kg of electronic waste. “The regional average reached around seven kg per person per year, close to the world average (estimated at six), but considerably lower than that of Europe (16 kg),” the document details. “These figures in Latin America possibly respond to the practice of reusing electronics. In the region, reused devices are often given away or sold, increasing their useful life.”

Other life

The issue is that although we believe that they no longer make sense in our day to day, that does not mean that their useful life has ended. On the contrary, not only are there many ventures and projects that continue to use it, but by recycling them we are doing good for the planet.

He Global E-Waste Observatory states that only 5% of the total are recovered or recycled. In general, 50% of unused cell phones are stored in homes and institutions due to lack of knowledge about what to do with them. What can we do from our place?

🔸 Acquire electrical and electronic products that prioritize the recycling of certain parts.

🔸 Try to maximize the lifespan of our artifacts.

🔸Avoid changing them if they still work or fixing them, while you can.

🔸And what we discard, it is advisable to bring them closer to endeavors, foundations or programs that receive them to renovate or recycle them. You have to inquire in each region.

What is possible to recycle?

🔸Computers, notebooks, monitors, keyboards, mouses

🔸 Decoders, modems.

🔸 Printers.

🔸 Line phones, cell phones.

🔸Faxes, stereos, video cassettes, DVDs and televisions, among others.

️Where can I take my electronic waste? There are various initiatives in the different countries of the region. These are some:

Argentina. Electronic waste and art

In the City of Buenos Aires, there is a place where electronic waste becomes art. Nothing is wasted. Its about corner recycle, a civil association that recycles electronic waste. They receive from a headset to a refrigerator. And the most wonderful thing is that the plates of LED televisions or CPUs can end up being from a Mona Lisa to a Darth Vader.

“We carry out a chain of favors. Of the equipment we recovered. For example, we donate recovered computers to social spaces,” Mariano Moreyra, founder of Esquinazo Recicla, tells América Futura.

Other places to bring RAEES closer in Buenos Aires are the CABA Green Points, the company Qué Reciclo, Gea Sustentable Fundación, San Isidro or the Conectando Program in Ituzaingó, where used computers are repaired to be donated to families with members with ASD.

Colombia

Colombia, according to the organization green hands, produces 130,000 tons of electronic waste per year. “It is the fourth country with the highest production on the continent, but the first in management, disposal and recycling. This is thanks to the fact that, since 2013, Law 1672 on Waste Management of Electrical and Electronic Equipment has been in force. This urges the companies that sell these devices to manage their recycling and provide the consumer with spaces for their collection”.

It is one of the few countries in the region with a National Policy for the comprehensive management of this waste that defines the roadmap until the year 2032. Although each country outlines its public policies, in general they are based on some international treaties and conventions. such as the Montreal Protocol, the Basel and Stockholm Conventions, and the Minamata Convention.

The United Nations Development Program, supported by the World Environment Fund, implemented in Colombia the project called Reduction of unintentional POP and mercury releases from hospital waste management, WEEE, metal scrap processing and biomass burning in 2017. As of today, there are initiatives that work in the country are WEEE Colombia SAS and Ekosolv.

Chili

The trans-Andean nation is another of the countries that has legislation that frames WEEE. This is Law 20,920 of Extended Producer Responsibility (REP). There are some private initiatives such as recycle, which recycles electronics. AND Chile Foundation that launched the Renchúfate campaign, which works with the school community and municipalities, delivering information for the correct disposition of these devices.

For its part, the company Samsung launched the Recycle and Save campaign, to remove and recover all kinds of household appliances in Chile. According to the company, “each appliance will go to Degraf, a company in which its components will be separated according to their composition: plastics, metals or glass”.

Ecuador

In Ecuador, there is vertmondean initiative that seeks an “Ecuador free of electronic waste with technical recycling of e-waste and circular electronics”.

It is estimated that this kind of waste is the one that will increase the most in the future due to technological advances. For this reason, every time we stop using a cell phone, a computer or even a refrigerator, what is worth gold is knowing its correct disposition in order to promote the circular economy and a better future for our planet.