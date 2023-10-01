A deep political crisis is making its way towards the US presidential elections of November 2024, in just over thirteen months. While the information about the president biden They are highlighting scenes in which he appears lost and walking with the steps of an old man, his adversary Donald Trump does not miss the opportunity to be photographed playing golf every daygiving speeches on proselytizing tours and being protected by the structure of Justice.

Circumstances polls place Trump a little above Biden in voting trendbut the most revealing fact is that the former president appears located in Republican vote trends three times above second place, an impulsive Florida Governor Ron DeSantiswith more problems than possibilities.

The most conflictive point of these circumstances is found in the fact that Trump is in the middle of legal trials that could invalidate him from the candidacywho would be seeking to avoid their presence on the ballot and opening the great debate on the riots of January 6, 2020 to prevent the inauguration of Biden.

On the Democratic side, the debate that is gaining seriousness is insisting that the health and neurological care capacity of the president biden will not allow you to arrive with energy and lucidity to the elections and that therefore there are few months to build a new candidacy, with the understanding that the Vice President Kamala Harris has been the great political disappointment and in no survey does it come close to the trends of the former president trump. But we must take into account the fact that the power structure of the North American system would be containing the possibilities of the vice president, especially if in the end former President Trump manages to impose his Republican candidacy.

No very specific campaign is yet perceived, but the name of Michelle Obama begins to appear in some political columns, undoubtedly due to his high positives in personality surveys and his non-activist image in the two presidencies of Barack Obama. In fact, First Lady Obama did not have any relevant role in any outstanding activity, although she managed to display a charisma that positioned her in the environment of media images.

In 2016, the United States demonstrated that Hillary Clinton candidacy was not going through a gender debate, since she did have political activism in the two presidencies of Bill Clinton and then, as part of a formal commitment, the president barack obama He appointed her Secretary of State as part of his path towards the Democratic presidential candidacy, taking into account that her activity as a senator had not made her stand out in the spaces of imperial power.

The Democratic candidate had two problems in her campaign: she was never able to distance herself from the organization and managed it as if she were an advisor and not a candidate and, the most important part, she was never able to construct a response speech against the dominant sexist figure of Trump, everything This in the middle of a North American conservative cycle that had been disappointed by Obama’s presidency and that had been shaken by Trump’s immigration panic agenda.

The 2016 election result sent many messages, but one stood out: Hillary Clinton He won the popular vote – that is, the direct vote of the people – but he lost the electoral college vote that votes based on political power interests. In the campaign, Hillary gave more importance to her gender profile, but forgetting the panic mode theme that Trump developed to demonstrate the immigration failure of the Obama administration.

There are still no surveys that can determine whether in reality Michelle Obama could be a candidate who would attract the anti-Trump vote, but again in the wrong strategic scenario that a good part of the personal profile of trump It has to do with his aggressive, racist, exclusive and anti-popular discourse, and all this in the midst of a very serious migration crisis which appears to have allowed, in preliminary figures, the entry of three million people who did not comply with immigration rules, who broke the national security border, which until now have allowed the capture of almost 160 people who were on the list of potential terrorists and that in the year before the elections another million or more could be considered migrants that they could force themselves into the country.

The first signs of the management of the figure of Michelle Obama They did not generate any clarifying version, which seems to have at least outlined the possibility of the former first lady. In addition to Biden and Vice President Harris, the cabal of Democratic candidates is, as they say in Mexico, “skinny” or starving: the former spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy Jr., a direct relative of two assassinated Kennedys: President John and Senator Robert, in the midst of the reactivation of the famous “Kennedy curse” marked by assassinations.

The most important point today, rather than shuffling precandidates, is in the perception that the president biden would not endure an electoral campaign against donald trump and would face a very severe political crisis if the former president is removed from the electoral ballot with judicial tricks, as seems to be the case.

The scenario of presidential political crisis in the United States is of interest to all countries in the world that depend on the hegemony of the White House.

[email protected]

http://elindependiente.com.mx

@carlosramirezh

More from the same author: